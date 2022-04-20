As the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary expects to roll out proposed changes to its management plan in June, Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman, on Tuesday, brought up the importance of funding to support the goals and objectives of the new plan.
They include the need for effective marine law enforcement, implementation and maintenance of mooring buoys and other programs and policies that can be labor intensive and costly. For years, local fishermen and conservationists have called on the state and federal government to provide more funding for law enforcement.
At the Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting on April 19, Fangman told council members that President Joe Biden’s proposed budget calls for a significant increase in annual funding of the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, going from the current annual funding of $61 million to $86.7 million.
Fangman asked SAC members to use their influence to rally support for the president’s budget, which could mean Florida Keys city councils and commissions passing resolutions in support of the budget.
“The president recognizes the system is underfunded,” Fangman said. “This is time to support president’s budget.”
The Senate and the House of Representatives will come up with their own federal budget proposals and the final budget will be a collaboration, Fangman said.
Some local funding could help offset some of the Sanctuary’s costs. An attorney with the Monroe County Tourist Development Council issued a legal opinion stating the Tourist Development Council can fund mooring buoy placement and maintenance, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Chapter Director Sara Rankin said. The Sanctuary has placed mooring buoys on reefs across the Florida Keys to help protect coral from anchors.
The foundation is currently putting together an application to the Tourist Development Council, Rankin said.
On Tuesday, the Sanctuary Advisory Council agreed to form a working group to review the mooring buoy program. The group will meet at least once a month during the course of a six-month period, Fangman said.
Fangman laid out five overarching goals of the changes to the management plan, called the Restoration Blueprint. Goal one is to improve the understanding of the Sanctuary resources, ecosystem services and their value to the Florida Keys economy. Goal two is improve the condition of the Sanctuary resources and restore ecosystem structure and function. Goal three is to reduce threats to Sanctuary resources and manage human uses and associated impacts. Goal four is to increase awareness and support for the Sanctuary and its resources. Goal five is to advance and support collaborative and coordinated management.
Sanctuary managers have not conducted a complete overhaul of its management plan since the Sanctuary was designated in 1990. Sanctuary managers have been working on overhauling the management plan since it released the Condition Report on the Sanctuary in 2011.
In 2019, the Sanctuary released a series of proposed management plan changes as part of the Restoration Blueprint and held a series of public meetings and took public comment on the proposals.
When released later this summer, the Restoration Blueprint will be narrowed down to just one proposal, upon which people will have 90 days to comment. Sanctuary managers will hold another round of workshops to take input on the plan, according to Fangman.
The final proposal will be a “mixture” of the proposals that were debated and discussed when the Restoration Blueprint was first released in 2019, Fangman said.
Also Tuesday, Sanctuary managers unveiled the new Sanctuary app called Marine Sanctuary Explorer. The app will have maps, lists of regulations and vendors and “discover stories” about the Sanctuary. The Sanctuary is still working on the app and did not give a release date for it.
The Sanctuary will meet again June 21, which could be the time the Restoration Blueprint is released.
Information on the Restoration Blueprint can be found at the Sanctuary’s website https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/.