The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has directed staff to take more action to protect Florida’s native ecosystems from invasive fish and wildlife.
During the February meeting, commissioners tasked staff with drafting proposed rules to prevent the establishment of new nonnative species in Florida. FWC staff will explore including a risk analysis to prove a species poses little or no threat to Florida’s ecology and economy, as well as human health and safety, before that species could be approved to come into the state, according to the FWC.
“I have no qualms about saying we are shutting Florida down to invasive species. You are going to have to prove to us that what you are bringing in is not hurting Florida, that it will not harm our native ecosystem,” FWC board chairman Rodney Barreto said. “Look what the Burmese python and the tegu have done already. We are not trying to hurt the industry, but the time has come that we say Florida is off-limits to any new species.”
Staff will share any proposal with the Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Technical Assistance Group, also known as TAG, and will solicit feedback.
Florida is highly susceptible to the successful establishment of non-native and invasive fish and wildlife due to the subtropical climate, multiple ports of entry and the high levels of live animal trade. Non-native fish and wildlife can cause harm to Florida’s ecology and economy, as well as human health and safety, according to the FWC.
More than 500 non-native species have been reported in Florida. A substantial amount of these have been introduced via the live animal trade, with at least 139 established in Florida, meaning they are reproducing in the wild. Since most non-native fish and wildlife find their way into Florida’s habitats through escape or release from the live animal trade, it is important to prevent high-risk nonnative fish and wildlife from becoming introduced or further established in Florida’s environment through regulatory action, according to the FWC.
The FWC uses regulation of high-risk non-native fish and wildlife in conjunction with a variety of other management strategies to minimize adverse impacts of invasive species and to prevent the introduction of additional species into the wild.
For about a decade, the FWC has placed lionfish on its most-wanted list. The FWC encourages divers, anglers and commercial harvesters to remove as many lionfish in Florida waters as possible to limit negative impacts to native marine life and ecosystems. There is no bag or size limit for the fish.
A study recently released by the University of Florida outlines the “Do’s and Don’ts” of eradicating lionfish populations.
The Do’s include an organized removal efforts such as lionfish tournaments can dramatically lower lionfish numbers in an area, according to the review. These events also help raise awareness about the invasive species in the communities where the events are held.
The study found that spearfishing using scuba diving gear and a pole spear is the most efficient means of removing lionfish.
However, fisheries managers face the issue that spearfishing is often prohibited on reefs where lionfish congregate. This is often needed to protect native species, but it also prevents divers from culling invasive lionfish. To prevent divers from spearfishing protected species, the study shows how managers can limit divers to use small spears, which are only effective against lionfish, the study stated. Additionally, working with local stakeholders, including dive organizations, has shown to be widely successful.
The researchers’ analysis suggests that encouraging a commercial lionfish market could have long-term positive effects. Lionfish are both tasty and appeal to the environmentally conscious consumer. A commercial lionfish market can also help diversify fishers’ catch portfolio, according to Holden Harris, one of the study’s lead authors and a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Florida/IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, which is located on the Gulf of Mexico in Cedar Key.
For information about non-native species in Florida, visit http://www.MyFWC.com/Nonnatives.
Also this week, the FWC approved a rule to require the possession of a descending device or venting tool that is rigged and ready for use on board a vessel when harvesting or attempting to harvest, including catch and release, reef fish in state waters. This rule will also require the use of a descending device or venting tool if a fish is exhibiting signs of barotrauma prior to release.
This rule is designed to increase the survival of released reef fish, a top priority management issue in the Gulf and South Atlantic. As reef fish are reeled up from depth, they can suffer pressure-related injuries known as barotrauma. These injuries include the stomach protruding out of the mouth, bulging eyes, bloated belly, distended intestines and inability to swim down independently. If not treated correctly, barotrauma can be lethal to reef fish, according to the FWC.
Tools such as descending devices or venting tools can help released fish recover from the effects of barotrauma. Descending devices are weighted devices capable of releasing fish at a depth that is sufficient to recompress expanded gas and help fish recover from the effects of barotrauma. Venting tools are sharp, hollow instruments that allow expanded gas to escape from an over-expanded swim bladder. Learn more about barotrauma at MyFWC.com/Barotrauma.
Barotrauma mitigation tool requirements have already been adopted in Gulf and Atlantic federal waters. In Gulf federal waters, fishers have the choice of possessing either a descending device or a venting tool that is rigged and ready for use. In Atlantic federal waters, fishers are required to have a descending device that is readily available for use, according to the FWC.
Lastly, the FWC board approved a rule to modify recreational regulations for red porgy, snowy grouper and blueline tilefish in Florida’s Atlantic Ocean state waters to be consistent with current and pending regulations in adjacent Atlantic federal waters.
The recreational management changes for Atlantic state waters include reducing the red porgy bag limit from three to one fish per person/day and establishing an open season of May through June, reducing the snowy grouper bag limit from one fish per person/day to one fish per vessel/day and establishing an open season of May through June and reducing the blueline tilefish bag limit from three to two fish per person/day and prohibiting for-hire captain and crew from retaining a bag limit, according to the FWC.
Last year, the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council approved management changes to help rebuild the red porgy and snowy grouper stocks, which are overfished and undergoing overfishing, and to reduce the risk of overfishing for blueline tilefish. Consistent regulations between state and federal waters can help improve the stock status of these fisheries, prevent federal closures while allowing harvest opportunities coast-wide and aid in enforcement, FWC representatives said.
The red porgy recreational limits will be effective April 1 in Atlantic state waters, and the snowy grouper and blueline tilefish regulations will go into effect at a later date once pending federal regulations have been implemented.