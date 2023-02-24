The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has directed staff to take more action to protect Florida’s native ecosystems from invasive fish and wildlife.

During the February meeting, commissioners tasked staff with drafting proposed rules to prevent the establishment of new nonnative species in Florida. FWC staff will explore including a risk analysis to prove a species poses little or no threat to Florida’s ecology and economy, as well as human health and safety, before that species could be approved to come into the state, according to the FWC.