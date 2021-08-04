The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will discuss one of the Florida Key’s most expensive and thorny issues, derelict vessels.
FWC staff on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 4-5, will present the board with a brief overview of the FWC’s derelict vessel program. The presentation will share how vessels become derelict, what defines them as derelict, how the FWC investigates the cases and the process for removing them from state waters, the FWC agenda for Wednesday’s meeting stated.
Staff will also present current agency improvements to the program, including changes from recently enacted legislation that includes a bill that requires live-aboard boaters around Key West to move their vessels every 90 days.
The discussion is the last item scheduled to be discussed Wednesday and may be moved to a portion of Thursday’s meeting, according to the FWC.
The FWC board discussion comes after the FWC and local government agencies have struggled to remove vessels in the Florida Keys before they sink and become extremely costly to remove. Tensions have risen in recent years between FWC officers and live-aboard boaters.
In 2019, FWC Capt. Dave Dipre shot and wounded a live-aboard boater Adam Bounds in Cow Key Channel after Bounds reportedly threatened to blow up himself and the officer using a lighter and full gas can.
Last month, two live-aboard boaters off Key West Harbor were arrested after making threats on FWC officers lives via social media and confronting officers with loaded guns when the officers attempted to board their boat.
FWC officers arrested boaters Aiyana X and Dakota Robert Dalman, on several felony charges on June 24, including threatening an act of terrorism, use of a firearm during a felony and aggravated assault, according to the FWC.
FWC board member Robert Spottswood, of Key West, expects the FWC board to discuss the new anchoring bill the state Legislature passed this session when his board meets Wednesday.
The law required the vessels be moved every 90 days, but does not go into effect until 250 new moorings be placed around Key West and the City of Key West adds 50 more moorings to its mooring field.
The FWC and the local governments are still mapping out the area where the new moorings will be placed and will most likely hold local workshops on the new law, Spottswood said.
Removing derelict vessels has become an expensive problem in the Florida Keys.
Since 2008, the county’s Marine Resources Division has removed 706 derelict vessels at a cost of $2.6 million in locally raised boater improvement fees. In 2019 alone, 48 boats were removed at a cost of about $339,000, according to the county.
However, live-aboard vessels are an important source of affordable worker housing in the Keys, which is arguably one of the most expensive areas of the state to live.
“The goal is to accommodate both sides,” Spottswood said.
The FWC board will meet in Bonita Springs on Wednesday and Thursday. The meeting will be televised on the Internet at thefloirdachannel.org. Information on attending the meeting and the agenda can be found at https://myfwc.com/about/commission/commission-meetings/august-2021/.