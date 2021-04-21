After a three-year hiatus, state fishery managers are again talking about reopening the Goliath grouper fishery to harvest.
The species has been closed to harvest since 1990.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board will discuss the Goliath grouper fishery at its May 12 virtual meeting.
FWC staff will provide a review and discussion of Goliath grouper, including biology, updates on ongoing research and stakeholder opinions. They will seek commission approval on next steps for Goliath management in state waters, including whether to prepare a draft rule for limited harvest, according to the FWC agenda.
The FWC board last discussed reopening the fishery in 2018, and FWC staff proposed allocating 100 tags a year for up to four years to fishermen who want to harvest them. At that time, some fishermen claimed the large fish were eating smaller snappers after being hooked by fishermen. They claim the population has rebounded, but opponents argued it hasn’t and the population never recovered from a 2010 cold snap that killed many juvenile species of fish.
In 2018, there wasn’t enough population data that supported reopening the fishery, but board members agreed to revisit the issue in three years.
Obtaining population data for Goliath grouper is difficult because they can’t be caught and harvested, not even on a limited basis. Most data is collected through taking measurements and other non-lethal measures.
Not much has changed in way of new population data, according to FWC board member Robert Spottswood, a Key West developer and attorney.
Spottswood wants staff to look at new ways to conduct a stock assessment for Goliath groupers that would give the agency a better understanding of the species’ population and range, he said Monday.
Spottswood had been in favor of a limited harvest and called closures a “last resort,” he said Monday.
FWC board Chair Rodney Barreto is still waiting to be briefed by FWC staff about the upcoming board discussion on Goliath grouper, he said Monday.
“I will wait to see what staff has to say,” Barreto said. “I understand the concerns about reopening the fishery. ... Our decision will be based on science.”
Those opposed to reopening the bill have already begun discussing the proposal.
Sylvia Earle, world renowned marine biologist, explorer and lecturer, is “appalled that there is a possibility that Goliath groupers might be allowed to be taken on any basis,” she said.
“What part of ‘no, not now, not ever,’ does the FWC not understand,” Earle, the first female chief scientist of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, wrote in an email to those opposed the proposal. “It is both infuriating and tragic that some take pleasure in killing these animals for the fun of it and justify it on the basis of ‘they are competing with us’ by eating fish. I wonder if I am actually part of the same species as those who are pushing to legalize the killing of the Goliaths.”
Opponents of the proposal contend taking 100 fish a year would be detrimental to the health of the species. Harvest of the species has been prohibited in both state and federal waters since 1990 because of extreme overfishing.
Dive operators have lobbied against reopening the fishery, as Goliath groupers are a huge draw for divers in Florida. The dive community sponsored a study that found the fish is worth more than four times as much alive than dead.
Concerns about the amount of mercury found in Goliath grouper has also been a concern.
The 2013 Florida Fish Advisory, published by the Florida Department of Health, advises that children and pregnant women should not eat blackfin tuna, cobia, barracuda, king mackerel or any species of shark. The agency advises that no one should eat king mackerel larger than 31 inches or any coastal shark species bigger than 43 inches.
Mercury levels in adult Goliath grouper are as high, or higher, than those of these restricted species. Levels are so high that mercury-induced lesions were found in adult Goliath grouper’s liver, kidney and gills, according Chris Koenig, a retired Florida State University professor and a leading researcher in the field of Goliath grouper.
For more than 10 years, the FWC staff and the board have been grappling with requests from fishermen to reopen the fishery while the dive and conservation community wants to keep it closed. There is no other fishery in the state in recent years that has generated such emotion and differing opinions.
“Goliath grouper is a slow-growing, long-lived species that can not take any additional fishing pressure,” said long-time Summerland Key diver and fisherman Don DeMaria said. “Combined with poaching, bycatch mortality and habitat loss the Goliath grouper, like the manatee, sea turtle and conch, may never recover to acceptable levels. Opening any type of harvest of Goliath grouper would be a public relations nightmare for the FWC — much worse than the ill-conceived ‘black bear season.’”