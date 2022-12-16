Monroe County is one of seven Florida counties the state has chosen to conduct a study to determine the impacts of long-term stored vessels on local communities and the state as a whole and is asking for the public input on the study.
The study was kicked off officially Tuesday night with a webinar with the public.
For the purposes of this study, a “long-term stored vessel” is a boat on state waters that is not under the supervision or control of a person capable of operating, maintaining or moving it from one location to another and which has remained anchored or moored outside of a public mooring field for at least 30 days out of a 60-day period.
The study will investigate whether, and to what extent, long-term stored vessels contribute to the number of derelict and abandoned vessels on Florida’s waters. The evaluation will explore the impacts — before and after tropical storm and hurricane events — that long-term stored vessels have on local and state economies, public safety, public boat ramps, staging docks, and marinas and the environment, organizers of the study said.
The state-contracted firm handling the study has created an online survey at http://www.vesselstudy.com so boaters and the general public can comment on what impacts stored vessels have on Florida’s waters. The comments will be placed on the website, and there is also a Crowd Source map on the site so people can see comments from specific areas.
People have until Feb. 10 to comment publicly and complete the online survey.
In addition to online comments, people can schedule in-person interviews. People can schedule an in-person interview by emailing vesselstudy@atkinsglobal.com.
“At this time, we are still going through the list of survey respondents who have volunteered to be interviewed in-depth, but we know that there is at least one person from Monroe County Marine Resources on the list,” said Janet Luce, who is part of the study team for the private engineering and consulting firm handling the the study, Atkins. “Responses are still coming in, and we are continuing to monitor them to ensure that we speak with a broad cross-section of stakeholders,” she said. “It is important that we collect data from a variety of people representing diverse groups so that we can make informed recommendations.”
The study will be sent to the governor, speaker of the state House of Representatives and Florida Senate and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission by December, 2023 to provide recommendations for appropriate management options for long-term stored vessels to mitigate any identified negative impacts to local communities and the state.
The 2019 Florida Legislature instructed the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to conduct a study identifying how local communities and the state are impacted by long-term storage of private vessels on public waterways. The objectives of the study are specified in a state law. That law directs the study researchers, Atkins, to determine the extent to which long term storage of vessels at anchor may lead to more derelict vessels, and if so, what are the management recommendations to address the issue.
The statute also states an objective to analyze the impacts during and after tropical storm/hurricane events — that long-term stored vessels have on local and state economies; public safety; public boat ramps, staging docks, and marinas; and the environment.
As public waterways are held in the public trust, the opinions and perspectives of the general public are being solicited. This includes recreational boaters (both local and visitors), riparian residents, general residents, visitors, and businesses. We will consider the impacts long-term stored vessels will have on the environment pursuant to the statutory parameters and primary objectives of the study. We plan to consider information such as vessels that wash up onto mangrove/marsh habitats, vessels that are sunken on submerged benthic resources, and releases of pollutants into the water such as grease, oil, fuel, or debris to fulfill that objective of the study, according to Luce.
In addition to Monroe County, Bay, Brevard, Duval, Lee, Miami-Dade and Hillsborough counties have also been selected as priority counties.
The removal of derelict vessels has been an expensive problem in the Keys. In 2021, Monroe County facilitated the removal of 80 derelict vessels from public waters in the Keys. In 2021, the county received $313,639 in grant funding from the FWC Derelict Vessel Grant Program. The funds covered the removal costs of 49 of the 80 derelict vessels. Monroe County’s Boating Improvement Fund, funded by recreational vessel registration fees, provided $154,972 to remove the other 31 vessels. The total spent on removals in 2021 was $468,611.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1432 in April, which modified a previous bill requiring boaters within a mile of Key West and not in a managed mooring field to move their vessels every 90 days in order to make sure the boats are not at risk of becoming derelict and sinking.
SB 1432 amended regulations the Florida Legislature passed last year that called for 300 new moorings and reduced the number of moorings to 100. The county has selected a potential site for the 100 moorings, which is off Wisteria Island in Key West Harbor. The county just started obtaining permits for the project.