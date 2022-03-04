State fishery managers on Thursday agreed to reopen the Goliath grouper fishery, which has been closed to harvest since 1990, and made significant changes to daily bag limits for dolphin fish in Florida state waters.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted Thursday, March 3, to allow the harvest of up to 200 Goliath per year. The FWC board voted 3-1 in favor of reopening the fishery to harvest, with Commissioner Steven Hudson voting against the proposal. Commissioners Rodney Barreto and Gary Nicklaus did not attend this week’s FWC meetings.
“I personally don’t feel now is the right time,” Hudson said. “A lot more recovery is needed.”
The proposal was pushed by Key West-based FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood.
“Staff listened and addressed every concern,” Spottswood said. “The habitat for the juvenile fish is excellent. We have a stock that is rebuilding and rebuilding in a way that allows for a limited harvest.”
Starting in 2023, anglers will be chosen via random-draw lottery with a maximum of one permit and tag per person per year, and a lottery application fee of $10 and a permit fee of $500 out-of-state residents and $150 fee for in-state residents.
The new regulations set a slot limit of 24 to 36 inches total length and allows hook-and-line as the only allowable gear, with an open harvest season of March 1 through May 31 each year. Those obtaining a tag would have to report measurements and other information for research purposes.
Only 50 of the 200 would be allowed to be taken from the Everglades National Park, and no harvest would be allowed from the northernmost point of Martin County through the Atlantic Ocean side of the Florida Keys in order to protect large spawning aggregations. Harvest on the Gulf of Mexico side of the Keys would be allowed.
Spearfishing of Goliath grouper will be prohibited, despite the plea of the Tampa-based Florida Skin Divers Association to allow spearfishing of Goliath grouper. Members of the group also called for large Goliath groupers to be taken.
Fishing trade groups such as the American Sportfishing Association, Coastal Coast Conservation Association and the Florida Guides Association spoke Thursday in favor of reopening the fishery.
However, some of the leading fishery experts on Goliath grouper have argued the species has not recovered enough to allow such a harvest. One of those experts, Florida marine biologist Chris Malinowski, spoke Thursday against reopening the fishery, saying the science does not support it at this time.
The numbers of Goliath grouper populations dropped dramatically in cold weather events in 2008 and 2010 and the populations have been declining since 2010, Malinowski said. Also, the fish are impacted by red tides, which have become a severe problem in Florida, Malinowski said.
Several divers and dive organizations spokes against reopening the fishery, arguing the science does not support it and the fish are worth far more alive to dive the community than dead.
Also on Thursday, the FWC commission voted to reduce the daily recreational dolphin fish bag limit from 10 to five fish per person and the daily recreational vessel limit from 60 to 30 fish in state waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The regulation also prohibit for-hire captain and crew from retaining a dolphin bag limit.
The FWC’s vote Thursday comes after the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council, which has jurisdiction in federal waters in the Atlantic, approved a regulation that reduces the vessel limit from 60 to 54 fish per day, but maintained the 10fish per day bag limit. The original proposal had called for the limit to be reduced to 48fish.
The FWC proposal was supported by the Coastal Conservation Association and the American Sportfishing Association.
Florida is seeing the most dramatic decline in harvest, FWC staff said.
In recent years, recreational fishermen have raised concerns about declines in size and abundance of dolphin fish in South Florida, and the FWC has expressed interest in taking a proactive management approach for this fishery.
The FWC plans to lobby the South Atlantic Council on implementing similar regulations. The South Atlantic Council will meet next week and discuss possible changes to the dolphin fishery in federal waters. The South Atlantic Council has started discussions about extending the minimum size limit for dolphin that is currently in place off Florida, Georgia and South Carolina northward, specifying different retention limits for charter and private vessels for both dolphin and wahoo fish and removing or reducing captain and crew bag limits.