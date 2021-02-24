The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff has changed its recommendation on a proposed seasonal fishing closure at Western Dry Rocks reef from two months to four months.
The FWC board will vote Friday, Feb. 26, on the proposal.
At its December meeting, the FWC board approved a draft rule for Western Dry Rocks that would have set a two-month closure. However, nearly every public speaker, including members of a coalition of six major fishing groups, called on the board to close it for four months.
The Lower Keys Guides Association had been working for months to put together a coalition of major fishing groups, representing thousands of anglers statewide, to support the four-month closure.
The International Game Fish Association, Coastal Conservation Association, American Sportfishing Association, Angler Action Foundation, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and the Lower Keys Guides Association have lobbied for a four-month closure to better protect snapper, permit and other fish that spawn there. Representatives of the six groups spoke in favor of the four-month closure at the December FWC meeting.
Since the meeting, FWC held three public workshops to gather input, which led FWC staff to change its recommendation from a two-month closure to a four-month closure.
Lower Keys Guides Association board member Capt. Will Benson thanked staff for their work and called Western Dry Rocks an important spawning ground for snappers and permit. The spawning area benefits not only the local the fishery, but fisheries across the state.
“Staff has done an amazing job gathering the science and public opinion,” Benson said. “This is a fair and equitable solution for all user groups. This is important for not only the Keys, but the whole state.”
Benson also thanks FWC board members and Key West attorney Robert Spottswood for his work on the issue.
Spottswood told The Key West Citizen he was “inclined” to support staff’s recommendation, but will wait to make a decision until the day of the meeting after hearing staff’s presentation and public comments.
For years, anglers and conservationists have debated closing off Western Dry Rocks. Some anglers have called for a year-round closure of the area. Anglers have congregated in large numbers there on and around the full moon in April, May and June and targeted snappers and other fish while they are spawning.
The large congregations of fishermen targeting fish while they spawn led to calls to set aside the area during the spawn.
The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary had discussed placing restrictions on Western Dry Rocks as part of its Restoration Blueprint, but did not after FWC said it had jurisdiction on fishery issues there and would take the lead.
The FWC board meets all day Friday, and the meeting can be watched online on the Florida Channel at http://www.thefloridachannel.org. Information on participating in the meeting can be found at https://myfwc.com/about/commission/commission-meetings/february-2021/.