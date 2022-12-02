State fishery managers on Thursday, Dec. 1, raised some of their objections and support to various proposals as part of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s proposed changes to its management plan.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board met in Panama City on Thursday and discussed the Sanctuary’s proposal called the Restoration Blueprint. This is the first time since the Sanctuary was established in 1990 that managers have overhauled their regulations.

tohara@keysnews.com