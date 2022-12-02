State fishery managers on Thursday, Dec. 1, raised some of their objections and support to various proposals as part of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s proposed changes to its management plan.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board met in Panama City on Thursday and discussed the Sanctuary’s proposal called the Restoration Blueprint. This is the first time since the Sanctuary was established in 1990 that managers have overhauled their regulations.
The FWC, along with several other state and federal agencies, have until February to submit comments about the plan. On Thursday, the FWC discussed what aspects it supports and which ones it does not.
One proposal the FWC is not supporting is the Sanctuary’s plan to eliminate a current exemption that allows for catch-and-release fishing by trolling in Conch Reef, Alligator Reef, Sombrero Key and Sand Key Sanctuary Preservation Areas (SPAs). The Sanctuary stated that these activities are no longer consistent with their management goals and result in user-group conflicts.
“The Restoration Blueprint also states that allowing catch-and-release fishing by trolling in these four SPAs affects human safety, but it is unclear what negative impacts are occurring,” the FWC sated in its report. “The FE FWC Rule 68B-6, F.A.C. designates catch-and-release by trolling as an allowable practice in Sand Key SPA, which is in state waters. Modification to fishing activities in this area would constitute a fisheries management action under FWC authority, and the FWC is not supportive of access limitations without information to support such an action.”
Another proposal the FWC has taken exception is an action that would eliminate the issuance of permits by Sanctuary that allow harvest of baitfish such as ballyhoo and pilchards within 18 current Sanctuary Preservation Areas. Several of the SPAs are located within state waters. The proposed action does not impact the ability of fishers to fish for bait outside of SPAs. FKNMS indicates that baitfish permit have a high amount of attrition and that there is a decreasing trend with fewer fishers renewing their permits. The rationale for this proposal is to have consistency in regulations at all SPAs and to reduce user conflict between the commercial and recreational fishing and diving communities.
The FKNMS currently issues two types of baitfish permits: cast net/lampara net and hair hook. Cast net/lampara net permit holders are currently allowed to harvest baitfish in all 18 SPAs.
“It should be noted that FWC also issues a limited-entry lampara net endorsement in state waters. FWC staff recommended that lampara net baitfishers should be allowed to fish within designated SPAs due to the fact that contact with the reef and other user groupers is unlikely,” the FWC stated in its staff report.
However, the FWC staff did agree with a proposed ban on fish feeding by charter scuba and snorkel operators and “may consider updating statewide regulations to be consistent with that of the FKNMS,” the staff report stated. FWC staff also believe that current fish feeding operators should be granted a non-transferable ‘grandfather’ exemption to prevent undue economic harm.
Feeding stations from land would still be allowed according to the proposal.
However, two representatives with DEMA (Diving Equipment and Marketing Association), the country’s largest scuba trade organization, did speak against the ban, arguing there was not enough science to support the ban and it impacts divers’ ability to interact with marine life.
FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood, a Key west developer and attorney, publicly thanked Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman for listening to and taken into consideration the public’s comments on the Restoration Blueprint.
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet in Marathon on Dec. 13-14. Council members will document and provide recommendations to the Sanctuary Superintendent for consideration when making decisions for NOAA’s final rule for the Restoration Blueprint. An agenda is posted online at https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/sac.
Several government agencies still have to comment, and it could take a year before the proposed changes are implemented.