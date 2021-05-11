State fishery managers will discuss possibly reopening Goliath grouper to harvest and interactions between fishermen and sharks in Florida waters on Wednesday, May 12, and also discuss implementing a tag system to harvest spiny lobster in the Florida Keys during the two-day sport season when it meets Thursday, May 13.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will meet virtually all day Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. Information on participating in the meeting can be found at https://myfwc.com/about/commission/commission-meetings/may-2021/.
The species has been closed to harvest since 1990, but the FWC last discussed reopening the Goliath grouper fishery in 2018 when it was proposing allocating 100 tags a year for up to four years to fishermen who want to harvest them.
The proposal died because there was not enough peer-reviewed scientific data to support reopening the fishery. However, the FWC board agreed to again look at reopening the fishery three years later.
FWC board member Robert Spottswood, a Key West-based developer and an attorney, said by 2018 there had been three stock assessments done that concluded the fishery could sustain a limited harvest but the assessments were rejected by the scientific community in the peer review process.
Spottswood plans to ask FWC staff what they can do to come up with a stock assessment that would not be rejected, he said.
“It is frustrating to not have the data to make a decision,” Spottswood said.
Obtaining population data for Goliath grouper is difficult because they can’t be caught and harvested, not even on a limited basis. Most data is collected through taking measurements and other non-lethal measures.
World renowned marine biologist, explorer and lecturer Sylvia Earle, Fabian Cousteau and other scientists and marine conservationists have already started a campaign to keep the species off the harvest list.
“What part of ‘no, not now, not ever,’ does the FWC not understand,” Earle, the first female chief scientist of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, wrote in an email to those opposed the proposal. “It is both infuriating and tragic that some take pleasure in killing these animals for the fun of it and justify it on the basis of ‘they are competing with us’ by eating fish. I wonder if I am actually part of the same species as those who are pushing to legalize the killing of the Goliaths.”
Opponents of the proposal contend taking 100 fish a year would be detrimental to the health of the species, which are easily caught and have little fear of humans. Harvest of the species has been prohibited in both state and federal waters since 1990 because of extreme overfishing.
Dive operators have lobbied against reopening the fishery, as Goliath groupers are a huge draw for divers in Florida. The dive community sponsored a study that found the fish is worth more than four times as much alive than dead.
“This is distressing news indeed for those majestic animals,” Cousteau said. “To consider ‘harvesting’ such an iconic and rare sea creature is equivalent to slaughtering the last of the white rhinos. What’s next? What’s left in the ocean?... The economic and ecological value of these fish alive in their habit is a thousand times what a dead animal brings to a single persons cheap thrill... It’s simply short sighted archaic thinking.”
Concerns about the amount of mercury found in Goliath grouper has also been a concern.
The 2013 Florida Fish Advisory, published by the Florida Department of Health, advises that children and pregnant women should not eat blackfin tuna, cobia, barracuda, king mackerel or any species of shark. The agency advises that no one should eat king mackerel larger than 31 inches or any coastal shark species bigger than 43 inches.
Mercury levels in adult Goliath grouper are as high, or higher, than those of these restricted species. Levels are so high that mercury-induced lesions were found in adult Goliath grouper’s liver, kidney and gills, according Chris Koenig, a retired Florida State University professor and a leading researcher in the field of Goliath grouper.
Shark interactions
Staff and invited guests on Wednesday will provide a review and panel discussion of topics related to interactions between fishermen and sharks in Florida waters, including reviewing the results of a recently conducted survey that focused on angler experiences with predators when fishing.
The FWC and other fishery management agencies have implemented more protections for sharks in recent years and some fishermen have complained about the increase in the number of sharks and they should be able to harvest more of them.
The shark panel discussion is for the commissioners only and there will be no real-time public comment period. Comments may be submitted in writing in advance of the meeting.
Spiny lobster mini-season
At its Thursday meeting, the FWC board will discuss a proposal by the Florida Keys environmental group Last Stand and several Keys residents asking the agency to implement a tagging system for spiny lobster during the two-day mini-season in the Keys, which would bring greater accountability to people adhering to the six lobster-per-day bag limit. People multitripping and taking more than six per day has been a major concern during mini-season, which is held the last Wednesday and Thursday in July.
FWC staff is bringing a review and discussion on the agency’s management history and recent stakeholder requests. This is a review and discussion only, not a rulemaking item, FWC spokeswoman Amanda Nalley said.
Several environmental groups, residents, FWC staff, Monroe County government officials met virtually several weeks ago to talk about issues regarding mini-season and the possible need for a tagging system.
The group also discussed was making all the rules uniform throughout the Keys. The county and cities have rules that dictate how close to shore divers can be and prohibits divers in some residential canals. However, not all of the rules are uniform.
Monroe County Michelle Coldiron would like the rules to be consistent so it is easier from a enforcement standpoint, she said.