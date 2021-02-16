State fishery managers will decide Friday how many months to close one of Key West’s most popular fishing spots, as part of a seasonal closure to protect snappers, permits and other fish that spawn there.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board has already passed a draft of an ordinance to close Western Dry Rocks for two months, May and June. The board will vote again Friday to finalize the rule.
The FWC board meets all day Friday and the meeting can be watched online on the Florida Channel at http://www.thefloridachannel.org. Information on participating in the meeting can be found at https://myfwc.com/about/commission/commission-meetings/february-2021/.
A coalition of Florida’s largest fishing organizations, representing thousands of anglers, has called on the board to close Western Dry Rocks reef for four months, which would also include April and July.
The International Game Fish Association, Coastal Conservation Association, American Sportfishing Association, Angler Action Foundation, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and the Lower Keys Guides Association have lobbied for a four-month closure to better protect snapper, permit and other fish that spawn there.
“After lengthy consideration of a temporary four-month fishing closure at Western Dry Rocks, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently agreed to test a two-month closure instead,” Bonefish & Tarpon Trust wrote in an email to its membership. “Less than half of what the ecosystem requires. The four-month closure, guided by science and supported by a broad coalition of major fishing and conservation organizations, already was a compromise between full closure of the site and doing nothing at all to improve fishery management. Now cut in half again, a two-month closure will fail to protect spawning permit and other species at the site.”
Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, as well as the several of the other groups, called on its members to lobby the FWC for a four-month closure.
FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood, a Key West developer and an attorney, voted in favor of the two-month closure at the December FWC meeting and the other commissioners said they would follow his lead, as he lives in the area where the anglers will be affected.
Spottswood told The Key West Citizen last week that he planned to go into the discussion with “an open mind,” but would not say whether he would support a two- or four-month closure.
Spottswood sat through three recent virtual public workshops on the closure, saying some “stakeholders were more vocal than others.”