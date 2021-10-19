The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will host a virtual public workshop next week on a new state law requiring that live-aboard boaters and the owners of stored vessels around Key West move their vessels every 90 days to prove they are operable and not in danger of becoming derelict and sinking.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, and can be accessed online at https://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/PublicWorkshopOct26 or by telephone at 646 518 9805 or 669 900 6833. The webinar ID number is 896 3446 5648.
The state Legislature passed the law to combat the problem about vessels being lived on or stored indefinitely and becoming derelict and sinking off Key West. The county has spent $2.6 million since 2008 from locally raised vessel registration fees to salvage and remove vessels that became derelict and sank. In 2019 alone, 48 boats were removed at a cost of about $339,000, according to the county.
Legislators included language in the bill that stated the law could not be implemented until 300 new moorings were placed around Key West. FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood, a Key West developer and attorney, has contended 300 is too many and the number should be lowered.
Spottswood is working with the Monroe County Commission on reducing the number of moorings to possibly 100, applying the new anchoring limits only to stored vessels now and to delay its application to liveaboard vessels until the new moorings are placed.
The County Commission will vote when it meets Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Marathon to start the legal process to remove one floating structure from Cow Key Channel. In June, the FWC cited Leah Ann Huckabay for having three houseboats officers ruled as derelict because they did not have working motors or had other issues that made them inoperable, according to the FWC report. The three houseboats were in addition to the house float. All have been rented to tourists in the past year via AirBnb and other online platforms.
In 2018, the County Commission passed a law prohibiting floating structures after several were placed in various areas of the Florida Keys and were being used as floating billboards and as transient and residential rental units.
FWC officers arrested Huckabay on June 24 and she spent two days in jail before being released on $1,200 bail, according to court records. FWC officers stated that the three vessels were not operable because of various mechanical issues with the engines and steering equipment.
In the FWC incident report, the FWC officers also detailed how they had to pick up a woman and her two children from one of Huckabay’s vessels because the guest and her two daughters were stranded on the vessel and wanted to returned to shore, they told FWC officers.
Huckaby told The Key West Citizen she has since converted the floating structure into a vessel by putting a small outboard engine on the small floating cottage and registering it with the state as as vessel. One of the houseboats has since been repaired and is now working. One of the vessels did not have a key switch but that has been replaced and is now operable, she said. The third vessel will be pulled out of the water on Oct. 25 and repaired, Huckabay said.
Huckabay has been renting the vessels to tourists for the past several months, she said. The guests now either rent a skiff from her or a local rental boat rental company for transportation to and from the houseboats, and Huckabay does not handle transportation of the guests, she said. She plans to attend Wednesday’s meeting.
Floating cottages and houseboats are regularly being rented out transiently in the Florida Keys and are exempt from paying local transient rental taxes if they are not attached to a dock on land, according to Monroe County Tax Collector Sam Steele.
There are competing interests when it comes to live-aboard vessels. Houseboats and sailboats have long been a source of affordable housing in a community where affordable apartments and houses are scarce and a one-bedroom apartment can rent for $2,000 a month.
Jack White, who lives on his boat in a managed mooring field operated by the U.S. Navy off Boca Chica, formed the Florida Keys Boaters Association and lobbied state legislators to include the 300 new moorings.
White argued the 300 requirement should remain in place because live-aboard boats are a critical form of affordable housing in the Keys, and the need for more moorings is going to continue to grow in the future as more people buy boats and the cost of housing continues to increase in the Keys.
White and others have argued that the language in the state anchoring is vague when it comes to how far a vessel needs to moved every 90 days and needs to be clarified.
However, the environmental damage from sinking polluted vessels and people not properly pumping sewage off their vessels poses a growing threat to water quality the Keys environment depends on. Also, the costs are expensive for the removal of a vessel that has sunk and those costs are often being paid through boater improvements funds that could be used for boat ramps and channel markers that all boaters use.
The enforcement of derelict vessel laws has brought a growing hostility between FWC and the live-aboard community in recent years.
In 2019, FWC Capt. Dave Dipre shot and wounded a live-aboard boater Adam Bounds in Cow Key Channel after Bounds reportedly threatened to blow up himself and the officer using a lighter and full gas can.
In June, two live-aboard boaters off Key West Harbor were arrested after making threats on FWC officers lives via social media and confronting officers with loaded guns when the officers attempted to board their boat.
FWC officers arrested boaters Aiyana X and Dakota Robert Dalman, on several felony charges on June 24, including threatening an act of terrorism, use of a firearm during a felony and aggravated assault, according to the FWC.