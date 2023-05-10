vessel bill mooring field

The City of Key West’s mooring field is located between Fleming Key, top, and the Sigsbee U.S. Navy property, below.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation is set to move forward on creating seven designated “anchoring limitation areas” from Marathon to Key West, “with maximum allowable vessel drafts for anchoring areas.”

The FWC board meets in Miami on Wednesday, May 10, starting at 8:30 a.m. The meeting can be viewed online at http://www.thefloridachannel.org. More information on the anchoring areas can be found online at https://myfwc.com/about/commission/commission-meetings/may-2023/.

tohara@keysnews.com