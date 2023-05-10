The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation is set to move forward on creating seven designated “anchoring limitation areas” from Marathon to Key West, “with maximum allowable vessel drafts for anchoring areas.”
Last year, the Florida Legislature passed legislation designating Monroe County as an anchoring limitation area and requiring vessels to pull anchor, move and re-anchor in a new location at least once every 90 days if they are within 10 miles of a public mooring field or designated anchoring area. The FWC, after consultation with Monroe County government and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, is required to establish, by rule, designated anchoring areas throughout the county with a specified maximum vessel draft identified for each area, according to the state rules.
The seven proposed areas have been identified as having appropriate bottom composition and depth to allow for safe anchorage while minimizing impacts to natural resources. Proposed anchoring areas would be located near Fleming Key, Sigsbee, Garrison Bight Flats and Cow Key Channel off Key West, Niles Channel off the Lower Keys, Bahia Honda off Big Pine Key and Boot Key in Marathon.
The FWC sought public comment on the designated anchoring area boundaries, locations and maximum allowable drafts for the proposed anchoring areas and, as of mid-April, received feedback from approximately 20 people indicating a “general disapproval for the establishment of anchoring areas,” an FWC memo for Wednesday’s agenda item stated.
“Online comments included sentiments both for and against the requirement for boaters to move their vessels every 90 days, the lack of mooring facilities and dinghy access to the anchoring areas and generally against additional anchoring restrictions,” the memo stated.
However, FWC staff has recommended approval of the designated areas, because “establishing maximum allowable drafts for these anchoring areas and prohibiting grounding within them will protect important natural resources,” staff’s memo stated.
For the Key West area, the state Legislature agreed to hold off enforcing the requirement of having the boaters move every 90 days until 100 more moorings were added to the City of Key West mooring field off Fleming Key. In the state budget, the state Legislature approved giving the Monroe County government $1.6 million to pay for the expansion.
The county’s selection committee met on April 26 and reviewed and scored the respondents to the request for proposals for the planning and permitting of the Man of War Harbor, which is adjacent to the City of Key West mooring field, and a proposed mooring field in Boca Chica Basin off Stock Island, said Brittany Burtner, who oversees the county’s Marine Resources Division.
Burtner expects to have an agenda item at next week’s Monroe County Commission to approve the selection of the highest-ranked respondent and anticipated bringing a contract before the commission at the June meeting for execution, she said.
“Based on the highest-ranked respondent’s proposed timetable, we’re hopeful that the consultant will have applications submitted to environmental permitting agencies in three and a half to four months and permits approved in 10 to 12 months,” Burtner said. “Ideally, I would like to have a contractor start work on the moorings as soon as possible after permitting, but it is a bit premature for me to be able to give you a specific timetable on installation.”