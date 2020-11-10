Planning Director George Garrett of Marathon is set to be offered a three-year term as Marathon’s newest city manager.
Garrett will be offered a $160,000 salary plus benefits, in a resolution to be voted on at the city council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 10. The council voted 3-2 at a special meeting Oct. 29 to approve Garrett as manager. Garrett concurrently will serve as planning director.
Suggested by councilman John Bartus, the council also directed the contract to provide terms that Garrett would retain the title of planning director should he lose confidence of the council as city manager, and he would be able to resume that position if it were determined to be in the best interest in the city. The contract also stated Garrett is to pursue a certified city manager designation through the International City/County Management Association. When designated a credentialed manager by the ICMA, Garrett would receive a 5% increase in base salary.
The council will give Garrett a performance review in six months, and annually after that.
With the agreement, current City Manager Chuck Lindsey’s resignation now is effective Nov. 12. Lindsey cited health reasons when he proffered his resignation in October. He had offered to stay on through December, especially if the council had chosen to perform a national search.
The council likely will have a lengthy meeting Tuesday, as it has several planning or development items on its agenda, as well as reports from the city’s Wastewater, Code and Public Works departments.
Growth Management director Doug Lewis has said the Code Department is looking at ways to curb the numerous trash cans sitting on the side of the road long before and after normal trash pickup days and times. The department has begun to write citations for violators who do not remedy the situation within one hour of notice.
Lewis said the city has 748 vacation rentals, and of those, 251 have registered vacation rental property managers. Only 82 of those managers list a Marathon, Duck Key or Key Colony Beach address, denoting the lion’s share of the problem. “That leaves 172 or more than 68% of the managers outside the City of Marathon. We have property managers as far away as Utah, Wisconsin and Nova Scotia. With 59 out-of-state and out-of-country property managers, that’s almost as many as are here in Marathon.”
Carlos Solis, director of public works and engineering, said the bike trail on Aviation Boulevard is complete, and the city is processing the final documents to close out the project and submit final reimbursement to FDOT. At the Quay property, boat ramp improvements are complete, and the city has received positive feedback on the new layout of the system.
“We are continuing to gather information on metering the parking spaces and discussion for charging for use of the ramp and expect to bring information to council for discussion at a future meeting,” said Solis.
The department also submitted a grant application through the State Community Development Block Grant program for improvements to the Quay property for $3.3 million. If approved, the grant would cover the cost of design and construction of the seawalls’ repair; trails; parking and other amenities that would result in a first-class amenity for the city and community.
Solis also noted the Canal 257 restoration project was recently complete, and the Boot Key Marina project — damaged by the September 2017 Hurricane Irma — is complete as well and awaits Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement.
The council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday can be attended in-person at city hall or virtually at http://www.ci.marathon.fl.us.