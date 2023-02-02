The Old Ingraham Highway was the first motorway to Flamingo but now provides about 10 miles (one way) of backpacking into the heart of Everglades National Park. This historic packed-gravel road offers sweeping views of Taylor Slough but also impedes freshwater sheet flow into Florida Bay. The South Florida Water Management District and National Park Service are working together to install culverts to improve water flow under a key 3.2-mile portion of the roadbed.
From left, Kelly Cox, Mark Perry, Wes Brooks, Superintendent Pedro Ramos, Governing Board Chairman Chauncey Goss, Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary Shannon Estenoz, Governing Board member Cheryl Meads, Director Drew Bartlett, Governing Board member Charlette Roman, Eric Eikenberg and Lt. Col. Todd Polk.
South Florida Water Management District Governing Board member Cheryl Meads said each additional drop of water that moves south nourishes Florida Bay and supports the Florida Keys community.
Contributed
National Park Service photo
State and federal officials gathered recently to celebrate the latest joint Everglades restoration project to uncork freshwater flow bottled up by a road.
The South Florida Water Management District, in cooperation with the National Park Service, will make modifications to the Old Ingraham Highway inside Everglades National Park to reduce impediments blocking the flow of freshwater through Taylor Slough and into Florida Bay, where it is needed to balance salinity levels and promote ecological health.
The old roadbed, which once carried the park’s main road, now serves as a hiking trail with wilderness campgrounds.
“Old roads plague this park,” said Drew Bartlett, executive director of the South Florida Water Management District. “We got the bridges up on Tamiami Trail. We’re working on Tamiami Trail. And then there was an older road, Old Tamiami Trail, that was right there in the way, and we took that out. And now there’s another road, Old Ingraham Highway, that used to be the road going out to Flamingo. That’s the road we are working on this time.”
The flow of freshwater into Everglades National Park from huge Water Conservation Areas to the north has increased since the construction of a 1-mile bridge on Tamiami Trail in 2013 and 2.3 miles of additional bridging in 2019. That road bisects the historic Everglades ecosystem, acting as a dam that blocks freshwater sheet flow into the park.
The clean out of nearly 6 miles of roadbed from the Old Tamiami Trail followed a few years later. A second phase of improvements to a 6.7-mile segment of the Tamiami Trail, expected to be completed in 2024, includes six more bridges and improved culverts to increase water flow into the park.
The Taylor Slough Flow Improvement Project announced last week calls for up to 18 culverts at nine locations along a 3.2-mile section of Old Ingraham Highway to increase the distribution of freshwater and restore natural plant communities and wetlands. Additionally, borrow canal spoil material and mounds on the western/northern side of the Homestead canal will be removed and used as plugs to reduce water flow down the canal and away from Taylor Slough.
The project, which is expected to be completed this summer, supports the overall restoration goals of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan. CERP is led by the South Florida Water Management District and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and implementing CERP involves partners at the local, state, federal and tribal levels.
“The South Florida Water Management District remains focused on expediting Everglades restoration and water quality projects to protect Florida’s natural resources for future generations,” district Governing Board member Cheryl Meads said about the Taylor Slough project. “As we work to reconnect the water flow in the historic Everglades and send more water south, we celebrate this groundbreaking — another step forward for Florida Bay and the greater Everglades ecosystem.
“In the Florida Keys, our economies and communities are built around Florida Bay. Each additional drop of water that moves south nourishes the bay and supports our community.”
Taylor Slough is located in the southeastern part of Everglades National Park and was historically a major contributor of freshwater to Florida Bay. The duration, timing and extent of wetland inundation of Taylor Slough’s interconnected wetlands and freshwater flows through Florida Bay are a critical component of the Everglades ecosystem. The bay’s ideal condition is a brackish mix of fresh and saltwater.
In the early 1920s, surface flow was substantially reduced by the construction of Old Ingraham Highway, which was opened as the first motorway to Flamingo, a small fishing village on the edge of Florida Bay. Old Ingraham Highway cut off and redirected freshwater flow away from Taylor Slough. Additional infrastructure changes, including the building of the regional flood control system known as the Central and Southern Florida Project, have also reduced the flow of water to this key ecological resource.
“Bringing more water to Florida Bay is an essential piece of Everglades restoration efforts,” said Pedro Ramos, superintendent of Everglades and Dry Tortugas National parks. “We are grateful for the collaboration and ongoing partnership with the South Florida Water Management District to accomplish this vital project.”