Gov. Ron DeSantis has convened a local judicial nominating committee to make recommendations for his consideration to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Monroe County Judge Ruth Becker.
Becker, who has served in the seat since 1990 and handles cases at the Marathon courthouse, will retire July 30.
Attorneys interested in the judge position may download an application from the governor’s website at www.flgov.com.
The attorneys must file an original application plus nine clean copies and one copy redacted to remove any information exempt from disclosure under Florida’s Public Records Act. The applications must be submitted by noon on Friday, June 25 to the Monroe County Attorney’s Office, 1111 12th Street, Suite 408, Key West, FL 33040.
Monroe County government attorney Bob Shillinger is coordinating the local committee making the recommendations.
The public is invited to participate in the recommendation process and comment on the applicants, Shillinger said. The nine-member committee will hold public interviews during the last week of July at Marathon City Hall, he said.
People can view the applications online after they are submitted at https://www.flgov.com/judicial-and-judicial-nominating-commission-information/.
The deadline to make the recommendations is July 30, Shillinger said. The committee will recommend between three to six applicants, Shillinger said.
The seat Becker currently holds is up for election in August 2022. If a person is not appointed to the seat a year before August 2022, the person could be appointed and serve until 2024, Shillinger said.
Becker’s retirement comes at a time when the court system needs to be fully staffed. The court system is facing a backlog of cases because services were limited for more than a year during COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan is to keep court proceedings functioning at the Marathon Courthouse, even if a replacement is not selected by July 30, 16th Judicial Circuit Chief Mark Judge Jones said after Becker announced her retirement. The plan would be to bring judges from Key West and Plantation Key to Marathon when needed, Jones said.
“I am committed to keep the same level of service in Marathon,” Jones said.
County Judge Becker, who is also one of the longest seated judges in the state, has been re-elected without opposition since 1990.