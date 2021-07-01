The Key West City Commission will meet Tuesday night, July 6, to discuss how to move forward with cruise ship business now that Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation overturning a city referendum limiting the number and size of cruise ships coming into port and the number of passengers and crew who can disembark.
DeSantis signed the bill Tuesday night, June 29. This means the owners of Pier B do not face the limitations decided by the voters, but the city can enforce the restrictions at the city-owned Mallory Square dock and city-leased Outer Mole Pier, Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said.
The Key West City Commission will host a public meeting at 5 p.m. on July 6, at City Hall to discuss what steps the city will take moving forward, Johnston said.
“Unfortunately, or fortunately, we now have direction,” Johnston said Wednesday. “We [will] hold a meeting Tuesday night, and everyone will have input. ... I think we will have a very healthy conversation.”
The group that proposed the referendum — Key West Committee for Cleaner, Safer Ships — has not given up the battle.
“We are disappointed but not surprised,” said Arlo Haskell, treasurer for Cleaner, Safer Ships. “Everyone has a price, but I didn’t think DeSantis’ was so low.”
DeSantis’ approval comes after the owners of Pier B, the Walsh family, donated nearly $1 million to a re-election PAC for the governor.
“We still have a lot of options,” Haskell said.
The city can pass its own local ordinance that matches the charter amendment, because the bill only addressed voter referendums and not local ordinances, Haskell said. The city or Cleaner, Safer Ships could file a lawsuit challenging the bill because it only impacts Key West and that is discriminatory, Haskell said. Cleaner Safer Ships or a resident could file lawsuit in federal court, challenging the cruise ships’ impact on the federal Clean Water Act or the Endangered Species Act on a local level, Haskell said.
“Eighty percent of people voted for this. You can’t silence the majority,” Haskell said.
John Wells, whose company Caribe Nautical is the local booking agent for cruise ships, said he is “gratified” by the governor signing the bill and he thanked the governor and the state Legislature for passing the legislation.
“It was the right decision,” Wells said.
Wells was not sure Wednesday what the local cruise ship schedule would be in the coming weeks and months, as the cruise companies are still struggling with how to handle their schedules because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many cruise ship lines are limiting their capacity and requiring at least 95% of passengers are vaccinated, which follows guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last weekend, the Celebrity Edge became the first cruise ship to depart a U.S. port since the coronavirus pandemic when it left Fort Lauderdale with nearly 99% of its passengers vaccinated.