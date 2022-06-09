Florida Keys fishing guides are applauding Gov. Ron DeSantis for vetoing of a controversial bill that could have impacted the distribution of water throughout the Everglades ecosystem and could have benefitted agriculture over the concerns of fishermen and coastal residents.
For the past several years, fishermen and farmers have been battling over water flow out of Lake Okeechobee and through the Everglades. The state Senate passed SB 2508 37-2, which could have led to higher water levels to be maintained in the lake. The increased lake levels is something farmers have been pushing for, and fishermen have been fighting against, for years. No surprise, the bill was sponsored by farmer and state Sen. Ben Albritton, R-DeSoto, and supported by farmer and Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Gulf Coast, who is running for state secretary of agriculture.
Fishermen raised concerns that the increased lake levels would lead to more harmful discharges of lake water into coastal estuaries that is leading to algal blooms that result in massive fish kills.
Captains for Clean Water had led the charge against the bill. DeSantis announced the veto at a press conference in Ft. Myers standing arm and arm with Captains for Clean Water.
In its original form, the legislation affected two critical components to solving South Florida’s water crisis. It undermined a new lake operations schedule known as LOSOM, which is slated to reduce harmful Lake Okeechobee discharges by 37% annually and send three times more water south to the Everglades and Florida Bay. It also prioritized additional projects that could have diluted funding for the EAA Reservoir, the cornerstone project of Everglades restoration, according to Captains for Clean Water.
Captains For Clean Water organized and responded with massive awareness campaigns and public action opportunities, leading a groundswell of opposition against the bill.
More than 50,000 Captains For Clean Water supporters expressed opposition through 156,000 emails to legislators, 1,500 phone calls to legislators, 50,000 petition signatures, and multiple trips to the state capital.
“We are pleased that the governor has rightly vetoed 2508,” said Islamorada backcountry fishing guide Capt. Steve Friedman, who along with other Keys fishermen traveled to Tallahassee during the legislative session to lobby against the bill. “A bad bill from the start. This is a victory for the Everglades and the Keys community as a whole. It’s unfortunate that our recently elected state representative and senator did not listen to their constituents about this bad bill and instead chose to play it safe. I hope voters will remember this when they go to elect new representation.”
Lower Keys Guide Capt. Will Benson called the state Legislature passing the bill and example of its “disconnect” with the desires of Floridians and people who visit Florida.
“People are here for the water,” said Benson, who also went to Tallahassee to lobby against the bill. “The governor recognizes it and the Legislature doesn’t. That’s the disconnect. What’s clear is that legislators were not ready to listen to outside input from fishermen as they characterized our concerns as misguided. Fortunately the governor remains very much in touch with the citizens of this state who overwhelmingly support Everglades restoration and fixing water quality issues.”
Florida Keys Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, and Keys state House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Tavernier, voted in favor of the bill.
“I did reach out to the governor’s office last week with concerns about SB 2508, although I was assured when we passed it on the floor that all issues had been addressed,” Rodriguez said. “His veto will give the Legislature additional time to address its concerns and work on solutions in the best interest of all.”
Mooney said Wednesday he was not surprised by the governor’s veto, but he voted in favor of the bill after there was wording put in the bill that “clarified the language” and DeSantis and Everglades Foundation’s CEO Eric Eikenberg commented the language made the bill better, Mooney said. The entire state House voted in favor of the bill.
Florida Bay Forever representatives said they were “incredibly grateful” for the governor’s decision.
“This is the right move. By vetoing SB 2508, DeSantis continues his commitment to restoring the Everglades and ensuring the long-term future of Florida Bay,” said Florida Bay Forever board chair Vivianne Morrison.
Florida Bay Forever and other Florida Bay advocates continually call for more freshwater flows to be sent south through the Everglades and into the bay, which has in the past become overly salty which spawns seagrass die-offs.
“We applaud Governor DeSantis for vetoing SB 2508 and removing roadblocks to Everglades restoration and preserving accountability in the state’s land-buying programs. This legislation would have undermined Florida Forever and stymied the momentum so recently gained to improve resilience in the River of Grass and protect drinking water for millions in South Florida. He made the right choice for Florida’s Everglades and conservation lands,” said Kelly Cox, Audubon Florida’s director of Everglades policy.
The village of Islamorada, Monroe County and Key West have previously requested DeSantis to veto the bill.
Last week Islamorada Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal requested a certified reinforcement letter be sent to DeSantis’ office to respond to the village’s request to veto SB 2508. The village formally made its first request April 21.
“Thanks to the village staff in sending a registered letter in opposition to SB 2508. Timing is everything. The letter was sent three days ago. Hopefully, our letter had something to do with Gov. DeSantis’ decision,” Rosenthal said. “I also want to thank Gov. DeSantis for his decision. It’s in the best interest for the Keys and all of South Florida really.”
The village received a FedEx delivery confirmation the morning of Tuesday, June 7.
“The will of the people won today. In the environmental world, true cause for celebration can feel few and far between. This is a huge win. If our founder, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, were still here, we’re certain she’d be raising a glass of Scotch tonight to our shared success,” the Friends of the Everglades said in a statement.