A political action committee has been formed to change how voters elect Monroe County commissioners.
The Florida Keys Regional Election Protection (REP) wants to switch from current county-wide election of commissioners to each district electing its own representative.
Each of the five county commissioners must live in the district they represent, but voters county-wide are able to vote for each of the commissioners.
REP has started a petition drive asking residents to place a referendum on the November 2022 ballot to enable single-member districts. Currently, voters from all of Monroe County elect all five district commissioners.
The City of Key West in the only local Florida Keys government that votes by district.
REP’s board Chair Kathryn Norris and treasurer Christoper Massicotte officially filed paperwork with the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 2, to enable the political action committee, or PAC, as they are known.
“Keys REP is filing as a political action committee on Election Day 2021, when citizens across America are voting for their government representatives,” Norris said. “Our goal is to give Monroe County voters stronger local representation on their Board of County Commissioners.”
Keys REP would like to gather 6,000 signatures from registered Monroe County constituents by the end of June 2022 in order to place the referendum question on the November ballot.
Board members of Keys REP believe that single-district voting will maximize elected officials’ accountability to their constituents, the group stated in a news release on Tuesday.
“We want a person who we know and trust and someone who is accountable to us,” said Stock Island resident Diane Beruldsen, who is working with REP to change the voting laws.
The current way county commissioners are selected also benefits those with more money, or have raised more money, because they can spend more on mailers and advertising and travel up and down the Florida Keys, instead of having to knock on doors in their own community, Beruldsen said.
The petition drive comes a year after Key West Commissioner Eddie Martinez won county-wide but lost in his district.
Martinez’s opponent, former County Commissioner Heather Carruthers, filed a criminal complaint, which is being investigated by the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office, alleging voting fraud and arguing he did not live in the district at the time of the election. Carruthers also has pending lawsuit, making the same claim.
Martinez, a Republican, represents Key West, one of the last Democrat strongholds in the county. All current members of the County Commission are Republican.
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron and commissioners David Rice and Craig Cates oppose single- member districts, arguing it’s better because commissioners are not beholden to just one district, they said. They contend commissioners currently represent all the residents, not just one district.
Rice called the effort “misguided.” In the past week, he has spoken on the phone with county residents living on Stock Island and Cudjoe Gardens on the issues specific to those neighborhoods. He argued that if the commissioners were elected by district, they would only be, or be more, concerned about issues in their districts, not county-wide issues such as traffic, housing and transportation.
The commissioners were able to step in and meet the needs of Commissioner Cates when he was hospitalized for weeks with COVID-19, and the passing of Commissioner Mike Forster when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 and died, because they were voted in county-wide and understood issues in all districts, Coldiron said.
An effort to change to single-member voting districts was initiated in 2016 by a group called SMART (Single Member Offers Accountable Representation Throughout the Keys). However, the group never obtain the necessary signed petitions to place the initiative on the ballot.
At that time, the organizer of SMART commented that then County Commissioner George Neugent won his seat without winning his district.
People interested in helping or volunteering to assist in gathering signatures for the petition can go to REP’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FLKeysREP or email the group at FLKeysRep@gmail.com.