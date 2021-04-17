Several bills have been introduced in the 2021 Florida legislative session that are seeking to scale up or roll back regulations on guns in the state as a slough of mass shootings rock the nation and the debate on gun control intensifies.
One bill that was already passed by the state House of Representatives, titled “Safety of Religious Institutions,” would allow those with concealed carry permits to enter churches, synagogues or other religious institutions while armed. It easily passed the House by a vote of 76-37. Among those who voted in favor of the bill was state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, who represents Monroe County and south Miami-Dade County. Mooney was clear that this law will be left up to the discretion of the churches and does not remove their right to regulate weapons on their property. The bill is now in the Florida Senate rules committee.
A number of bills are seeking to make it easier to carry weapons. One proposed bill would eliminate the requirement of a concealed carry permit for someone to carry a weapon. Two other bills would allow carrying guns without a concealed carry permit on college campuses and in legislative meetings. Two other bills in the Florida House, one of which is titled the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” say that any registration, tracking of firearms or their owners, or any taxes levied on firearms or ammunition are infringements on the Second Amendment and should be considered void.
On the other side, some Democratic members of the House and Senate have filed bills hoping to impose new regulations on guns. Identical bills in the Senate and House have been filed that would ban assault weapons and large-capacity magazines outright. Another is seeking to make the requirements for obtaining a concealed carry permit more rigid. Since Republicans control both legislative chambers, the Democratic bills are expected to have little chance of passing.
Mooney said all bills are likely to be changed and amended as they pass through committee. He has not yet looked at any other gun bill and said he could not comment on them until he had.
State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, who represents Monroe County, did not respond to requests for comment on any of the bills.
UNDER STATE CONTROL
For years, the Florida Legislature has had a preemption law in effect that prohibits county or municipal governments from imposing any type of gun control regulation. It was passed into law in 1987 and states that the Legislature is “occupying the whole field on regulation of firearms and ammunition.”
When asked of her thoughts on the preemption and the gun laws currently proposed in the Florida Legislature, Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron declined to comment. Other preemption bills that limit county or municipal authority are often opposed by local officials.
The same question was posed to Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, whose office issued a statement saying, “The sheriff supports the Second Amendment and the right of individuals to lawfully own firearms. As you know, the Sheriff’s role is to enforce the laws rather than to create them. He is not in a position to weigh in on all of the various firearms related issues currently being considered by the Florida Legislature.”
Brian Judnich moved to Key Largo from Detroit about four years ago. Until recently, a good portion of his living was made by teaching firearms training courses at his business, Judnich’s Firearms Training. Recently, he has mostly stopped teaching because he is receiving more requests for gun training for reasons with which he is not comfortable.
“They’ll say, ‘I’m looking to carry a gun,’ and I’ll say, ‘why,’ and they’ll say, ‘because of everything that’s going on in the world today,’” Judnich said.
He said he’s received too many such requests recently from people looking to arm themselves quickly because of a contentious political moment in our country. In Judnich’s mind, there should be more of a desire to be knowledgeable about firearms before using them.
Judnich doesn’t think more laws to restrict guns are needed. Instead, he said the laws we have just have too many loopholes and problems. For one, he said, when someone undergoes a background check to purchase a weapon, their mental health records are protected by HIPAA laws and cannot be reviewed. He said that many mass shooters already have a diagnosed history of mental disorder, but this loophole makes it so they are not stopped from obtaining weapons. He says that trying to change these laws would start a political firestorm.
Judnich, who has a degree in criminal justice and a long career in training, said another thing he thinks should change is that one only has to take two short courses to become a certified instructor to issue concealed carry permits. He would like to see these instructors have more knowledge and training.
“I think if you have the right to give someone the right to carry a gun, you should have the knowledge to give them a bit more,” Judnich said.
His home safety course is one that has not been easy to find patrons for. This course teaches how to safely use and store guns in the home. His most popular courses are for personal protection inside the home and personal protection outside the home. They are National Rifle Association-sanctioned classes that teach gun owners how to draw from a holster and shoot from cover, among other things.
One trend Judnich has noticed of late is rising sales of guns and ammunition.
“People are buying like crazy,” he said. “Right now, you’d be lucky to go into a store and find more than one box (of ammunition).”
NATIONAL ACTION
President Joe Biden spoke from the White House lawn recently to address executive action he plans to take on gun violence. Specifically, he hopes to ring in “ghost guns,” which are weapons that can be purchased as a kit, with no background check or serial number, and assembled at home. He said he would be requiring manufacturers to put serial numbers on the guns and “treat them as weapons.”
He also announced plans to put more restrictions on stabilizing bracelets for pistols, which make them more accurate and, he said, more lethal as a result.
“Nothing I am about to recommend infringes on the Second Amendment,” Biden said to preface his plans. “But no amendment to the Constitution is absolute.”
The president called gun violence in America an “epidemic” and said that every day 316 people on average are shot throughout the country and that 106 of them die.