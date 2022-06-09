A resolution on the city commission’s Tuesday agenda that urged Congress to enact some forms of gun regulation got pushback from members of the public, but ultimately passed by a 6-1 vote, with commissioner Billy Wardlow casting the lone “no” vote.
Although the resolution was purely symbolic, and had no ramifications for law within the city, four speakers signed up to voice displeasure with it, accusing the city commission of lack of knowledge on guns.
The resolution urged Congress to pass legislation to require mandatory background checks and safety training for every firearm purchase, to ban “assault-style” firearms and high-capacity magazines and to make gun trafficking a federal crime. The item was introduced in light of an especially bad year for gun violence in America and several high-profile mass shootings making headlines.
Charles Meier, who said he served in the Navy and is a former Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy, said the commission’s resolution used improper terminology, saying “high-capacity magazines are a made up conscript.”
Various states and the federal government have established differing definitions of what counts as a “high-capacity” or “large-capacity” magazine. The 1994 federal Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act (which sunsetted in 2004) defined them as “a magazine, belt, drum, feed strip, or similar device… that has a capacity of, or that can be readily resorted or converted to accept, more than 10 rounds of ammunition.”
Many states have laws that define them similarly. California, Hawaii and Massachusetts, for instance, use the definition of magazines that contain 10 rounds or more. New Jersey defines them as those that hold more than 15 rounds. Maryland: 20 rounds or more.
“A magazine is a box that bullets come in,” Meier went on. “Assault weapons, another made-up word. I don’t take gun advice from politicians because most of them have no idea what they’re talking about.”
The definition of “assault rifle” also varies somewhat. Merriam-Webster defines it as “any of various automatic or semiautomatic firearms.”
An Encyclopedia Britannica entry on assault rifles reads “military firearm that is chambered for ammunition of reduced size or propellant charge and that has the capacity to switch between semiautomatic and fully automatic fire.”
Meier said personal experience with firearms is more valuable. He said in 2019 he and his wife were shot at three times by “a fellow with a gun.”
“I had a firearm on me and I pulled out my legal, lawful firearm and defended myself and my wife, stopping the event in its tracks,” Meier said. “It was 15 minutes until law enforcement actually got there. I don’t run away, nor should anybody else.”
John McGee, who said he is also a former member of law enforcement and the U.S. military, said in all his years in that line of work, he only once arrested a person who was in legal possession of a gun, and there were many more instances of arrests of people in illegal possession of them. McGee said Florida and the federal government already have mandatory background checks, and said gun trafficking was already a federal crime.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the requirements for buying a firearm in the state are: one must be at least 21 years old, with some exceptions for those in law enforcement; one must be a Florida resident to buy a handgun; legal permanent resident aliens may buy firearms if they provide a valid alien registration number; non-resident aliens must present an I-94 document and a valid exception document; there is a three-day waiting period between purchase and delivery of firearms and “Florida does not require a permit to purchase a firearm nor is there a permit that exempts any person from the background check requirement.”
According to Tampa Bay area defense firm Goldman Wetzel, gun trafficking is not currently a federal crime. But, there are federal statutes that prohibit other gun-related activities such as “straw purchasing” that can warrant charges.
“It is a must, whoever is making the arbitrary decision to limit the citizen’s existing lawful rights to own or possess certain types of firearms must know the nomenclature, they must know what the capabilities and characteristics of these weapons are. And the goal they’re designed to accomplish,” McGee said, adding that he would be pleased to design a course on firearm education.
Former Key West city commissioner and current mayoral candidate Margaret Romero said “so many of these things exist in Florida law.”
“I think we’re all concerned about, if you will, the use of illegal weapons by those who are not authorized but I’d really like to see the commissioners and elected officials and senior management focus more on what’s happening in the city,” Romero said.
Steven Nekhalia spoke over Zoom, saying that in the resolution, assault weapon, high-capacity magazine and other gun-related terms were undefined.
“These are political terms, these aren’t real-life terms,” he said.
He added later that “asking the government to take action on something where there’s no definition can be quite dangerous.”
Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who co-sponsored the resolution with commissioner Jimmy Weekley, said the number of gun-related deaths in America this year was higher than any other nation that is not at war.
“Our nation, which is supposed to be the leader, is a house on fire on this issue,” Lopez said.
Commissioner Sam Kaufman pointed out that the issue is not one that the city has control over, and that the city does not make actual gun regulations. He added that he liked what Meier and McGee had to say.
Kaufman said he firmly believes in citizen’s rights to defend themselves and that the resolution was only a public statement. But, he went on to say his wife was extremely distressed about sending their children to school with the amount of gun violence occurring in schools in recent years.
“To me this is just a plea to do something to protect our kids,” Kaufman said.
Weekley pointed to the 1994 Violent Crime Control act, which put a ban on automatic weapons for ten years in America and had an effect on tampering down gun violence in that time.
“It’s a disgrace in this country that people walk around with weapons hanging on like it’s the wild west,” Weekley said. “We have to get this under control and whatever it takes to save a life, I’m standing up for. And I support the second amendment, I think it’s important. I think people do have the right to defend themselves. But I don’t believe people have the right, at 18 years old or any other age for that matter, to walk into a shop, buy a rifle, buy more ammunition than they need, buy another one a few minutes later and go out and kill people within a few hours.”