The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County is offering free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits — a lifesaving medication used to prevent substance abuse deaths.

Narcan

Naloxone is available to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, and friends, family members and others who may witness an overdose. Kits consist of two Naloxone nasal sprays that can be administered without a healthcare professional present.