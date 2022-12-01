The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County is offering free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits — a lifesaving medication used to prevent substance abuse deaths.
Naloxone is available to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, and friends, family members and others who may witness an overdose. Kits consist of two Naloxone nasal sprays that can be administered without a healthcare professional present.
“Last year almost 8,000 people in Florida lost their lives to drug overdoses,” said Carla Fry, assistant county health administrator. “Addressing the opioid epidemic is a top priority for the state. DOH-Monroe is very excited to proactively address this issue locally here in Monroe County by offering Naloxone directly to people who may benefit from this life-saving intervention.”
Naloxone reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed. Naloxone can be administered by anyone before emergency medical assistance becomes available, but it is not intended to substitute for professional medical care. Individuals should call 911 immediately when an opioid overdose is suspected before administering Naloxone.
Persons requesting a kit from DOH-Monroe must meet the following eligibility:
• 18 years old or older;
• At risk of experiencing an opioid overdose;
• Caregiver who may witness an opioid overdose or others likely to experience or witness an opioid overdose.
Naloxone kits can be obtained, no questions asked, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at DOH-Monroe offices at the following locations:
• Ruth Ivins Center, 3333 Overseas Highway, Marathon, 305-293-7500; and
• Roth Building, 50 High Point Road, Tavernier, 305-293-7500.
Kits are also available, no questions asked, at the following Guidance Care Center locations:
• 99198 Overseas Highway, Suite 5, Key Largo, 305-434-7660;
• 3000 41st Street, Ocean, Marathon, 305-434-7660; and
• 1205 Fourth St., Key West, 305-434-7660.
No appointment is necessary. People using Naloxone will receive educational material, optional referrals and connections for substance abuse intervention.
The Department of Health is working with the Department of Children and Families through the Overdose Prevention Program, or iSaveFL, to facilitate the distribution of Naloxone kits. The iSaveFL website provides information on Naloxone and resources on treatment, overdose education and prevention.