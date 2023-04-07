The Monroe County offices of the Department of Health will hold a meeting next week to discuss the findings of a new report about the health and needs of residents of one of the Florida Keys last blue-collar communities in the Florida Keys, Stock Island.

The survey focused on the following social determinants of health, which include healthcare, housing, transportation, food and nutrition and social opportunities. The Health Department established the goal of 700 respondents, which represents approximately 17% of the population of Stock Island. To be eligible for participation, people had to be at least 14 years old and either live or work on Stock Island. Incentives were offered to all survey participants.

