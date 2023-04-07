The Monroe County offices of the Department of Health will hold a meeting next week to discuss the findings of a new report about the health and needs of residents of one of the Florida Keys last blue-collar communities in the Florida Keys, Stock Island.
The survey focused on the following social determinants of health, which include healthcare, housing, transportation, food and nutrition and social opportunities. The Health Department established the goal of 700 respondents, which represents approximately 17% of the population of Stock Island. To be eligible for participation, people had to be at least 14 years old and either live or work on Stock Island. Incentives were offered to all survey participants.
The report found that 28% of the respondents are uninsured. The uninsured status is higher for people who took the survey in Spanish or Haitian Creole, the report stated. Uninsured status is higher for people living on Stock Island than people living in Key West.
Nearly 80% of respondents gave a negative rating for affordable housing options in the Lower Keys, the report stated. Affordable housing ranked number one of 17 potential referral topics for every age category except ages 18 to 24. Affordable housing ranked number of 17 potential referral topics for English and Haitian Creole respondents and number two for Spanish respondents.
Almost 50% of Stock Island residents surveyed use the transit bus compared to 30% of people who live on Key West, the report stated. About 46% of respondents who use the transit bus rate public transportation as “negative,” compared to 26% of people who do not use the transit bus, the report stated. Nearly 30% of respondents who aren’t able to get the food they want cited lack of transportation as a factor.
About 35% of respondents indicated they are not able to get the food they want to eat. People who took the survey in either Spanish or Haitian Creole reported lower rates of food accessibility than people who took the survey in English. Price was the number reason cited, 80% among respondents, for not being able to get the food they want to eat. About 40% of respondents eat fresh fruit and/or fresh vegetables daily, the report stated.
When it comes to social interactions and public parks, 51% of residents who participated in the survey rated maintenance of parks positively and 44% of respondents rated services and community centers for youth or seniors negatively, the survey stated.
“It took a lot of combined effort with our community partners to achieve the goal of 700 survey responses,” said DOH-Monroe Administrator and Health Officer Carla Fry. “We look forward to learning more about the Stock Island community challenges from the results, followed by the implementation of a collective effort to inspire positive change for this community.”
This Stock Island Town Hall public meeting is being co-hosted by the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County and County Mayor Craig Cates, who represents Stock Island. The meeting is open to the public and will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the community center at Bernstein Park.
There will be an “interactive discussion” with the public and the Health Department will then work on “turning the data into an action plan,” said Jennifer Lefelar, spokeswoman for the Monroe County offices of the Health Department.