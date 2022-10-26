A state hearing judge has ruled the Marathon City Council should not have issued seven state issued building permit allocations to the developers of a housing project because the units came from seven live-aboard units in a marina.

Monroe County is an Area of Critical State Concern, and the state Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) oversees all development in the chain of islands. On Feb. 25, the DEO notified city officials that it issued a notice of violation to the city regarding the city issuing four building permits to the residential development on 39th Street referred to as the “Boatworks” project, which received the seven building allocations called Building Permit Allocation System or BPAS units.

tohara@keysnews.com