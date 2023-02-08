Now there are four.
Lisa Hendrickson — the only female finalist and one of two with previous local government experience — has withdrawn her name from the City of Key West’s city manager search.
Now there are four.
Lisa Hendrickson — the only female finalist and one of two with previous local government experience — has withdrawn her name from the City of Key West’s city manager search.
Hendrickson emailed her withdrawal notice on Friday, Feb. 3, to Donna Higgenbotham, the consultant charged with vetting and selecting finalists for the job, replacing outgoing City Manager Patti McLauchlin.
“With regret, please accept this notice as my request to withdraw from the top five candidate list scheduled for interviews in mid-February for the Town of Key West,” wrote Hendrickson. “I thank you, the Mayor, and Commission for your confidence in me and support in the selection process.”
Hendrickson was one of two finalists added to the list by city commissioners Jimmy Weekley and Sam Kaufman to provide a more robust field of candidates.
She did not list a reason for her withdrawal and did not return emails or phone calls.
As one of two candidates with municipal government experience, Hendrickson’s most recent job as the assistant city manager and Human Resources Director in Pinellas Park gave her experience running a community comparable in size and challenges to Key West.
That leaves the top four candidates: David Burke, Abraham Conn, Thaddeus Cohen and Al Childress.
Childress is the only other candidate with local government experience, having worked for Doral, Florida, for 16 years. Four years ago, he was selected as City Manager for Doral. Before moving to Doral, Childress served as Miami’s code compliance director.
Cohen worked previously as Key West’s planning director. With a background in architecture, he is now a project manager at MBR Construction in Fort Lauderdale and has previously worked in Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity.
The remaining candidates all have extensive military experience.
A retired U.S. Army colonel, Conn served three tours in Afghanistan as a battalion commander and colonel in command of the Army Liaison Team there. He is also married to District 3 school board member Mindy Conn.
Getting ready for retirement, Burke is chief of staff for the Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) headquartered at Truman Annex in Key West.
The public will have the opportunity to meet each of the candidates at a public forum scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. upstairs at Waterfront Brewery, 201 William St.
Commissioners will hold one-on-one interviews with candidates before convening a special session on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.
Commissioners hope to have a new replacement on-scene by April 1, working with McLauchlin to assume the office upon her retirement in July.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.