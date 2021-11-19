With a change in temperatures in the Southernmost City comes many of the island’s most beloved holiday events.
“It is so heart-warming to see the community coming back to normal,” City Manager Patti McLauchlin said recently. “These hometown traditions are part of what makes Key West magical.”
To kick off the season, the annual Lighting of the Harbor Walk of Lights will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. at the Historic Seaport.
Next up is the Thanksgiving holiday, and the City of Key West offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 29.
There also will be no bus service on Thursday, Nov. 25; this long-standing city tradition allows bus drivers to spend Thanksgiving with their families, according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean. Normal bus service will resume on Friday, Nov. 26.
Following the Thanksgiving break, the city will begin to get ready for the rest of the holiday season.
The city’s official Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Monday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. at Bayview Park. The Horace O’Bryant School Jazz Band will perform, and Santa will be on hand for his first appearance on the island, Crean said.
The next day, Tuesday, Nov. 30, Rabbis Shimon Dudai and Jacob Zucker will perform the annual Lighting of the Menorah begins at 5:30 p.m. also at Bayview Park on Truman Avenue.
Following those events, the Key West World AIDS Day service will be held at the AIDS Memorial, at the foot of White Street and the Edward B. Knight Pier, on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m.
The service begins with a candlelight Memorial March from the Key West City Hall, down White Street to the memorial. Marchers will assemble at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The traditional reading of the names of all of those previously remembered on the AIDS Memorial will be done by a roster of community leaders. Thirteen new names will be added to the memorial this year, and candles will be handed out to those attending.
Culminating the busy two-week period is the city’s Holiday Parade, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 7 p.m. The parade, which typically features all sorts of floats and music, starts at the corner of Truman Avenue and White Street, then turns right onto Duval Street before ending at Eaton Street.
Another upcoming event, not sponsored by the city but instead by Wesley House Family Services, is the BeLighted Bike Ride.
This year’s event will feature a Holiday Village at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater before the ride. The family-friendly pre-ride party aims to provide free gifts for the children in attendance. For information, visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org.
Another holiday event not sponsored by the city but which draws hundreds of visitors to the Historic Seaport is the Lighted Boat Parade in Key West Harbor.
The event, which is sponsored by Schooner Wharf Bar, will set sail at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Boats of all sizes are eligible to enter. Contact Schooner Wharf for details.