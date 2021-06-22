A series of home elevation virtual workshops will be held this week to educate local homeowners on elevating their homes to accommodate for sea level rise and increased flooding.
The City of Key West, Monroe County, Monroe County Extension Services and the non-profit local insurance watchdog group FIRM (Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe) have partnered on the workshops to educate Monroe County residents on the steps to elevating their homes.
The workshops will cover the costs of elevating homes in the Keys; what funding is available to offset homeowner costs; height restrictions and potential insurance savings, according to FIRM.
If there is enough interest throughout the Florida Keys, the project partners hope to be able to secure price discounts for homeowners by bundling local projects so elevation companies can combine multiple projects in a single visit to the Keys, according to FIRM.
The virtual workshops will each feature a different building official from Key West, Layton, Marathon and Monroe County, who will outline the requirements, restrictions, and guidelines for that particular jurisdiction. Attendees will be able to interact with the officials and ask questions.
The first meeting will cover Marathon’s regulations and be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 22. The meeting will feature City Manager George Garrett and Planning Director Brian Shea.
The second meeting will cover Key Colony Beach regulations and be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. City Manager David Turner will be the featured speaker. The third meeting will cover Layton regulations and be held at noon on Wednesday, June 23. City Floodplain Manager Mimi Young will be the speaker.
The fourth meeting will cover Monroe County policies and be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Assistant County Administrator Christine Hurley, Assistant County Administrator and county Mitigation Administrator Mike Lalbachan will speak.
The last meeting will cover Key West regulations and be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26. City Sustainability Coordinator Alison Higgins will present.
People register for the workshops at FIRM’s website at https://firmkeys.org/.
The project page will also include summaries of completed elevation projects and a list of qualified contractors who have received certificates of completion from the Home Raising Academy and submitted an RFQ as part of the project.
All workshops will be available for viewing afterwards on the Project page as well.
If people are unable to attend a live workshop but would like to submit questions, they can email them to FIRM at info@FIRMKeys.org. The project is open to any resident of Monroe County.