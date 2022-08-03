As voters goes to the polls this month, school-related issues have taken centerstage both across the state and in the Florida Keys, whether its parental rights, the teaching of history or removing books from school libraries.
Bookkeeper Gabrielle Brown will square off against Local attorney Darren Horan in the Aug. 23 election to be the next District 1 Monroe County School Board member, which represents the City of Key West.
The Parental Bill of Rights in Education, referred to by some as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, was arguably the most controversial piece of legislature passed this session. The law prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade.
Horan called the bill “unnecessary and superfluous” in Monroe County, as the Keys are “more advanced” when it comes to social progress. However, he contended it could be a significant issue in other Florida counties.
“I’m going to follow the law and make sure it’s enforced,” said Horan, who is an attorney.
Brown said her “opinion about this bill doesn’t matter.”
“Personally, I believe parents have a fundamental right to be involved in the decision-making process regarding the education of their children,” Brown said. “Hopefully this bill will create greater transparency and input for parents to be involved in the education of their children, including what should be a function of the education system, and what decisions should be the rights and responsibilities of parents. But we will have to wait and see how it plays out.”
Brown said many parents have expressed to their frustration with the lack of input and access they have at the district level. She proposed the school board establish a “School Board-Parent Liaison” to bridge that disconnect, she said.
The teaching of history has also become a controversial issue across the state and the country when it comes to its accuracy and whether it takes in all perspectives of ethnic groups.
“Monroe County School District has already selected K through 12 curriculum and textbooks that were approved by the Florida Department of Education for the upcoming school year, as they have done in previous years and I suspect will continue to do in the future,” Brown said.
“Civics classes should stick to the basics,” Horan said.
Horan would like to see more local Key West and Florida Keys history, he said.
In Florida, there has been debate in the past year about what textbooks and library books are appropriate for students. A Florida Department of Education review of 132 math books led to the banning of more than 40% of them due to what the state calls “prohibited topics” including critical race theory and social-emotional learning.
“All requests from the community to individual schools to remove books should be referred to the school board. The school board has a duty to uphold Florida laws and regulations,” Brown said. “Instructional materials in all Monroe County schools are on the Florida Department of Education’s officially adopted list. Regarding requests to remove library books, the school board should provide a process for public review and comment before pulling any books. The school district should make available a parent permission form restricting any of the challenged books that are not removed from school libraries.”
Horan will do “what is required by law” when it comes to what textbooks or library books are available to students, he said.
“I do not support the banning of books, but did want to make sure books are age appropriate,” Horan said. “Indoctrination can cut both ways.”
The role of school resource officers has been called into question locally after a Gerald Adams Elementary School student was nearly handcuffed and arrested on a battery charge for punching a teacher in the chest.
Both Horan and Brown said the role of school resource officers should not be discipline, but school safety.
Horan is a local attorney who was raised in the Florida Keys and attended public school here, first starting at Sigsbee School and eventually graduating from Key West High School. Horan graduated from law school in 2009 and started practicing law in the Florida Keys shortly after graduation. Horan has three children attending school in the Keys.
Brown is a native, widow, mother, grandmother and foster mother. She loves her community and is very active in her church, she said. As a daughter of a former county commissioner, she spent much of her childhood with her father on the campaign trail in the 1970s and 1980s, she said.