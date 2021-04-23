State House representatives have removed the requirement from a proposed bill that would have ordered boat owners anchored or moored off the Florida Keys to move their vessels every 90 days if they were not moored in a regulated mooring field.
HB 639, and its Senate companion bill, SB 1068, included the 90-day requirement to help prevent Keys vessels from becoming derelict and sinking, which has become an expensive problem for the Monroe County government.
The 90-day provision remains in the Senate version of the state bill, which the Senate has passed. Also in the Senate version is a provision that before the law be enacted 300 new moorings be placed within a mile of Key West, 250 new ones and adding 50 to the City of Key West’s mooring field.
The bill has created controversy in Key West as live-board boats are important source of workforce housing. The Key West City Commission unanimously approved a resolution sponsored City Commissioner Sam Kaufman to support the anchorage limitations only with increasing mooring field capacity by a minimum of 300 within a mile of Key West inclusive of an additional mooring field and upland facilities as required. The city’s mooring field is currently full, according to city officials.
“The dozen or more residents who ‘live on the hook’ spoke passionately about their way of life,” Kaufman told The Key West Citizen on Thursday. “All agreed that the vast majority of the folks living aboard are responsible boaters. My feeling is that the sponsors of the bill appropriately responded to the concerns of the residents and City Commission of Key West.”
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston called the issue difficult, as local officials need to maintain affordable housing but protect the environment and keep vessels from becoming derelict and sinking.
City of Key West Port Director Doug Bradshaw and City Planning Director Katie Halloran plan to conduct a survey of people living on their vessels around Key West to better understand their needs and issues, Johnston said.
“We need that baseline data,” Johnston said. “We are doing something that impacts people’s lives. It’s a really difficult issue.”
While the need to maintain such vessels as affordable housing has brought opposition to the bills, the cost of removing derelict vessels and the environmental impacts have generated support for the bills. The Monroe County Commission passed a resolution in support of the bills in February. The bill was passed in bulk with no discussion or resident input.
Since 2008, the county’s Marine Resources Division has removed 706 derelict vessels at a cost of $2.6 million. In 2019 alone, 48 boats were removed at a cost of about $339,000, according to the county.
Earlier this month, a four-story live-aboard vessel caught fire off Key West and the hull remains off Wisteria Island. Last week, a sailboat moored off Marathon broke free and drifted into a powerline and came to rest against the Seven-Mile Bridge. The incident caused power outage through the entire Lower Keys.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board member and Key West attorney Robert Spottswood and Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates have given input to the crafting of the bill.
Derelict vessel and pump-out regulations are difficult to enforce, and Spottswood viewed the bill as a way resolving such problems, he said. The bill, with the inclusion of requiring more moorings, could be a way of “creating an affordable live-aboard community,” Spottswood said.
“I think it’s worthwhile to continue to move forward on this,” Spottswood said Thursday.
Cates, the former mayor of Key West, welcomed coordinating further with the Key West City Commission to resolve the commissioners’ concerns about the bill, he said.