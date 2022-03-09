Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward may soon consider not prosecuting some misdemeanor crimes because he doesn’t have enough prosecutors to handle the cases.
Ward was among a group of South Florida prosecutors who held a news conference recently in Miami to show support for upping the starting salary for prosecutors and public defenders in order to maintain staff levels to keep up with the number of criminal cases.
State attorneys and public defenders from Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties held the event in an attempt to increase the annual starting salary for prosecutors and public defenders by about $10,000 a year to help deal with the Florida Keys and the state’s ongoing affordable housing crisis.
“It breaks may heart when I hear a victim come and say I have been through seven lawyers on this case and it takes all these years,” Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Wednesday.
“What happens is there is a crisis of confidence because people are changing attorneys over and over again, and when it gets to a certain point, people just give up,” Carlos Martinez added.
The prosecutors and public defenders held the press conference Wednesday, March 2, in an effort to bring the issue to the attention of state legislators, who are currently in session and working on the state’s annual operating budget, which includes law enforcement.
A $10,000-a-year raise would help Ward increase the starting salary of his prosecutors from $60,000 a year to $70,000 a year. Ward currently has six vacant prosecutor positions, but that number of vacancies had recently reached as high as nine, he said. He contended his office is feeling the affordable housing crisis the most in South Florida, as his jurisdiction has the fewest number of houses, condos and apartments and he already has a small staff of about 15 prosecutors.
Ward is considering not prosecuting some misdemeanors such as trespassing, petty theft and marijuana possession, he said.
“I’m considering this out of sheer necessity,” Ward said. “I need to prosecute violent crimes.”
Monroe County Public Defender Robert Lockwood is only down on assistant public defender currently, but he called turnover the biggest problem his office is currently facing.
“I advertised a position for one month and got no response,” Lockwood said. “You have people coming out law school with $150,000 in school loan debt and they come here and have to pay $2,500 for an apartment. I am certainly feeling the pressure right now.”
The Florida Keys is in an affordable housing crisis, as more second homeowners are buying up homes throughout the chain of islands and many property owners are choosing to rent their homes to tourists by the day, week and month.
The Keys are also facing the grim reality of reaching build-out and the state not sending anymore Rate of Growth Ordinance (ROGO) or Building Permit Pass Allocation System (BPAS) units, which are required to turn vacant lots into residences. Marathon has less than a dozen affordable BPAS units and the Monroe County government has about 36 ROGO units. The City of Key West was not exactly sure how many BPAS units it has left because some are tied up in litigation, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.