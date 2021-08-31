The Key West City Commission will vote on Wednesday, Sept. 1, on a proposal to place 80 to 100 units of housing on city-owned land at the Truman Waterfront.
Also, the commission will vote on a contract with a law firm that will research the legal implications of implementing city ordinances limiting the size of cruise ships and the number of people allowed to disembark.
Additionally, the commission will discuss upcoming special events, such as Fantasy Fest, and what types of requirements will have to be put in place, such as proof of vaccinations and results of recent COVID-19 tests, Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said.
“We have a responsibility to protect our community,” Johnston said. “We are going to really depend on our local businesses to protect their patrons and their workers.”
The commission is expected to vote on a proposal by the non-profit group AH of Monroe County Inc. that calls for 80 to 100 units of housing to be placed on 3.2 acres of land on the Truman Waterfront.
The proposed plan also includes greenspace, landscaped courtyards, community room, coffee shop, parking and possible solar energy options, the proposal stated.
Market rate rentals and mixed-use commercial rentals could be developed at the old diesel generator plant in conjunction with the 3.2 acres, but is not part of the AH proposal, the proposal stated.
There would be an 80/20% split, "with 80% of the units being affordable workforce housing rental units and 20% as townhomes for discounted purchase," the proposal stated.
The rental units would be a mix of sizes, with 30% being one bedroom and one bath; 60% being two bedrooms and two bathrooms; and 10% being three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the proposal. The monthly rents would be a mix of various income levels.
The 20% of the property for home purchase would be 700- to 800-square-foot units financed by developers and investors with home prices ranging between $200,000 to $300,000, according to the proposal.
In its proposal, AH referenced the Railway condominiums on Grinnell Street as an example of successful affordable homeownership project.
In order to lease the property to the non-profit for 99 years, the city will have to pass referendum. The goal is hold a special election possibly by the end of the year or by Jan. 18, said City Commissioner Sam Kaufman, who asked the commission discuss the proposal on Wednesday.
A Jan. 18 special election means the commission would have to put the language of the referendum on the Sept. 14 City Commission meeting agenda, Kaufman said. Kaufman also wants the proposal heard Wednesday because there are also state funding deadlines looming.
Also on Wednesday, the commission will vote on a contract with the Radey Law Firm to research the legal implications of implementing city ordinances limiting the size of cruise ships and the number of passengers.
In November, city voters overwhelmingly passed a charter amending calling for the cruise ship restrictions, but the governor and state legislators passed a bill preempting voter initiatives that implement restrictions on cruise ships.
The city is now looking at making the amendments ordinances and considering contracting with Radey to obtain a better understanding of what the city legally can do.
The group that proposed the referendum — Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships — has raised concerns about possible conflicts of interests by Radey because the firm has represented a cruise ship bar pilot organization in the past.
The group recently sent the city a letter outlining its concerns and included 15 questions the city sent to Radey to help determine if there is a conflict of interest.
"As you should be aware, the Pilots strongly oppose any limits on cruise ship operations in Key West and have worked against the City's stated interests in this regard," the letter stated. "The Key West Bar Pilots sued the City of Key West in federal court last summer in an attempt to block the cruise ship referendums from appearing on the ballot."
The organizers of Fantasy Fest are planning to move forward with 10 days worth of events in late October, event organizer Nadine Grossman Orr said. Organizers are working with and staying in close contact with city officials and are using social media to spread the message about COVID-19 precautions, Grossman Orr said.
Fantasy Fest organizers are recommending people be vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID-19 test before coming to any of the Fantasy Fest events, Grossman Orr said. Some party organizers have begun to discuss requiring recent COVID-19 tests or requiring vaccinations, Grossman Orr said.
There are outside events in which people can social distance such as Masquerade March and the Fantasy Fest parade, Grossman Orr said.
The commission meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St. People can also participate virtually via Zoom by calling 312-626-6799, with the meeting ID 848 6229 9565 and passcode 826705, or online at https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/84862299565 with the passcode 826705.