The initial cleanup efforts from Hurricane Ian have wrapped up and normal garbage collection has resumed, but people in the Keys are continuing to apply for federal assistance to help recover from flooding and other damage.
As of Thursday, 1,559 people in the Florida Keys have applied for individual assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA currently has a Mobile Registration and Intake Center operating in Nelson English Park in Key West. FEMA personnel are available to assist people in filing out an application for individual assistance, said Krista Overton, who is overseeing the center for FEMA.
FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.
The center at Nelson English Park is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. The mobile center will then move Bernstein Park on Stock Island and be stationed there from Saturday, Oct. 29, through Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The mobile center will then be stationed at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo on Nov. 4-5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
FEMA officials have said they are committed to helping all eligible disaster survivors recover from Hurricane Ian, including U.S. citizens, non-citizen nationals and qualified aliens.
If a person do not meet the status of either U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien, a household may still apply for and be considered for IHP assistance if another adult member of the household meets the eligibility criteria and certifies his or her citizenship status during the registration process or signs the declaration and release form.
A parent or guardian of a minor child who is a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or a qualified alien can also apply for assistance on behalf of the child, if he or she lives in the same household. The parent or legal guardian must register as the co-applicant, and the minor child must be under age 18 at the time the disaster occurred, according to FEMA.
In addition to FEMA aid, the American Red Cross is continuing to assist the people who were displaced by the fire that erupted at 3201 Flagler Ave. in Key West. The fire broke out as the hurricane was passing the Keys and roughly 15 families, consisting of 40 people, were impacted by the fire. The Red Cross has been assisting with emergency financial assistance and health and mental health services.
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys and a group of 23 volunteers from the Naval Air Station Key West helped clean up debris and perform repair work on an affordable rental complex that sustained damage during Hurricane Ian on Eisenhower Drive in Key West.
This volunteer event was one of a series of hurricane relief property cleanups that Habitat has been organizing since Hurricane Ian swept by the Keys on Sept. 28. While Habitat regularly engages volunteer groups, they have been ramping up the frequency of scheduled volunteer events in response to the local property damage resulting from the storm.
Trash collection is back to normal schedules within the city limits of Key West, according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean. All collections are being conducted by Waste Management. The city requires all garbage bags to be in a waste bin. Waste Management provides one bin per household.
Yard waste must be in a container, paper bag, or tied in small bundles with twine less than 40 pounds and limited to 10 containers.
The city’s contracted emergency debris hauler has collected 22,334 cubic yards of debris related to Hurricane Ian. The Monroe County government has completed its Hurricane Ian storm debris collection, and it collected 866 tons, or 1.7 million pounds, including 642 tons of yard and vegetative debris and 224 tons of white goods and appliances, according to county officials.
All residents should return to the regular collection policy for yard waste, white goods, and appliances. As a reminder, yard waste receptacles should not weigh more than 50 pounds and should not be more than 12 inches above the container’s rim. For vegetation over 50 pounds or bulk piles, contact the franchise hauler to estimate the cost for pickup/removal. Household items such as couches or mattresses also require contacting the local franchise hauler to arrange for a free pickup.
It is illegal and can be a felony to dump household appliances, construction materials, boats, trailers, RVs, and vegetative debris on county-owned vacant land and county rights-of-way and streets.
When someone illegally dumps, Monroe County taxpayers pay the extra disposal cost. The county is working on curtailing dumping at hotspots by adding surveillance to the areas. The county urged people to call 911 for someone actively dumping on vacant land or rights-of-way if you see illegal dumping in action. To report dumping that is not actively in progress, call the most appropriate Monroe County Sheriff substation for the area. Substation phone numbers can be found at http://www.keysso.net/locations.
“The illegally dumped debris affects our quality of life wildlife, and marine habitats,” said Cheryl Sullivan, Monroe County director of solid waste. “We must discourage this behavior and report it if it is seen in progress.”
Local haulers can remove many household bulk items at no cost to the resident, like appliances and furniture. Contact the hauler to discuss needs and schedule a pickup. Construction debris and large vegetative piles can be removed for free by contacting a local hauler.