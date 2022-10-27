hurricane wrapup trash

While the majority of damaged household goods have been picked up, remnants of the flooding associated with the passing of Hurricane Ian can still be seen on Laird Street on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

The initial cleanup efforts from Hurricane Ian have wrapped up and normal garbage collection has resumed, but people in the Keys are continuing to apply for federal assistance to help recover from flooding and other damage.

As of Thursday, 1,559 people in the Florida Keys have applied for individual assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA currently has a Mobile Registration and Intake Center operating in Nelson English Park in Key West. FEMA personnel are available to assist people in filing out an application for individual assistance, said Krista Overton, who is overseeing the center for FEMA.

