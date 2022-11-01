A proposal to move Miami-Dade County’s Urban Development Boundary to allow for the construction of a master-planned industrial park for logistics services near Homestead Air Reserve Base was granted a fourth deferral from the Miami-Dade County Commission in October.

With this, the plan is not dead, but is now scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, Nov. 1, as a motion was approved to withdraw the item as the developer continues to struggle to offer a plan that will garner the supermajority vote required to build in farmland inside the county coastal hazard flood zone.

