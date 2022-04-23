The Florida Keys’ state House representative and senator and the Keys-based insurance watchdog group Fair Insurance in Monroe will have another opportunity to lobby against skyrocketing windstorm property insurance rates when the state Legislature takes up the topic next month.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said this week that he will call a special session of the Legislature to address rising property insurance rates in the state.
“I’m delighted that our governor agrees in recognizing the importance of addressing skyrocketing insurance rates and look forward to working with my Legislative colleagues on finding a solution,” Florida Keys State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, said.
“I fully support the governor’s special session on property insurance,” Keys State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, said. “Rising insurance rates have become a crises and we need to address the issue to bring rates down.”
The session provides FIRM with another chance to obtain a Monroe County carve-out to retain the 10% windstorm insurance rate cap and other goals for the legislative session, said FIRM board President Mel Montagne.
“Citizens is using the results of the two highest CAT models for their rates as opposed to the median rate of all four models,” Montagne said. “The reasons according to Citizens is adverse selection and increased litigation due to the AOB (assignment of benefits) legislation. There is no adverse selection in Monroe County as we have no choice other than Citizens and Monroe County does not contribute to the AOB problem. Monroe County has been a donor county to Citizens for the last 18 years and continues to do so.”
The Republican governor said the special legislative session will occur in May and focus mainly on the “reform of the property insurance market” but could address other topics. He said he would sign a proclamation this week containing meeting dates and additional details.
DeSantis said the goal on property insurance would be to “bring some sanity and stabilize and have a functioning market.”
The announcement comes amid growing consensus among lawmakers to address spiking rates and other problems in the state’s property insurance market. Attempts to pass legislation around property insurance failed during the regular legislative session in the Republican-controlled statehouse earlier this year.
“After months of public outcry, newspaper headlines and Democrats raising the alarm all session long, the governor has finally addressed the growing homeowner’s insurance crisis,” said Sen. Jeff Brandes, a Republican who has been pushing for a special session on property insurance.
Property owners across the state, including the Florida Keys, are experiencing significant increases in windstorm insurance by the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens Property Insurance Corp. Keys condo owners are facing at least a 10.7% increase this year and single-family homeowners are facing at least 9.9% increase, according to Citizens Property Insurance Corp.
The Florida Keys has not received the credit it deserves when it comes to having one of the most stringent building codes in the state, Montagne and Mooney said.
Citizens Property Insurance Corp. held a virtual rate hearing last month and again FIRM representatives questioned how the company was calculating rates — especially in Monroe County, where building codes are some of the toughest in the state. FIRM sent a written comment to the latest Citizen’s rate proposal, which is currently before the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.
“Let me be clear, FIRM opposes any and all rate increases for Monroe County. I am frankly upset that in spite of Citizens rate recommendations, the Citizens Board has decided to adopt the maximum allowable statewide increases of 11% for this year and 12% for next year,” Montagne wrote. “Citizen’s statutory language — in section 1 enabling Citizens, the word affordable is used six times and while some on the Citizens board would argue against that, they cannot simply ignore the legislation. Additionally, and against accepted actuarial practice, rate decreases are capped at 0%. In essence, there are no rate decreases even if the numbers reflect that.”
FIRM listed “very specific reasons to oppose the latest rate increase,” including concerns about flawed rate models.
Hurricane peril rates drive the overall Citizens premium for many policyholders, particularly in coastal territories, according to FIRM. As Florida law requires, projected hurricane losses from accepted scientific simulation models are considered. Citizens has used several models accepted by the Florida Commission on Hurricane Loss Projection Methodology. Rate indications have now gone from a median of all four models to using the third and fourth-highest hurricane model, according to FIRM.
“The reasoning cited by Citizens for this is adverse selection and increased litigation due to the assignment of benefits legislation,” FIRM wrote. “There is no adverse selection if there are no choices, such as in Monroe County, and Monroe County does not have an assignment of benefits problem. This skews rate indications higher and is not a true blended rate.
“There should be a confidence factor assigned to each model based on past storms, the true losses from said storms and how close these models came to the actual loss numbers. Since 2000, we have had approximately 124 named storms, tropical storms and tropical depressions, which should supply enough data for each model to report how close their projections actually came to the losses.”
In December, Citizens Property Insurance Corp.’s Board of Directors approved a statewide windstorm insurance rate increase that is 4% higher than what its staff had recommended. The board modified the staff’s actuarially determined recommendations to account for the wide gap between Citizens’ premiums and those charged by private insurance companies in the same market.
Board members modified a staff recommendation, changing it to a statewide increase of 11% for policies renewing from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, and 12% for policies renewing after Jan. 1, 2023, to comply with new caps put in place by the Florida Legislature earlier this year.
The windstorm rate increases are proposed at a time when Keys and Florida residents are also facing rising flood insurance rates, as the Federal Emergency Management Agency has implemented a new rate program called Risk Rating 2.0.
Risk Rating 2.0 will affect most Florida Keys National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policyholders. FEMA fundamentally changed how it will rate a property’s flood insurance risk and prices with its Risk Rating 2.0 methodology. Current NFIP policyholders throughout Monroe County will see changes in their policy when renewed. Flood Risk Rating 2.0 is a nationwide FEMA initiative, not just in Monroe County. Monroe County’s participation in the CRS may help offset some of the increases policyholders in unincorporated areas will see from Risk Rating 2.0.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.