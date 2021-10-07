The Islamorada Village Council has unanimously approved the purchase of the former Island Silver and Spice building on Upper Matecumbe Key to turn into a parking lot.
The building, which has become blighted and a home to the indigent population, will be demolished. The price tag of $2.75 million is $375,000 below the Monroe County Property Appraiser’s estimated value, according to village staff.
“It’s staff’s hope to engage in a consultant and the public to come up with a plan for the property,” Village Manager Greg Oravec said during last Thursday’s council meeting. Installing affordable housing has been proposed.
In other action, the council voted unanimously to increase to $1,325 the annual licensing fee for legal vacation rentals from the current $1,000. The cost will offset code compliance hours and the trial use of Rentalscape to keep track of short-term vacation rentals.
The village has about 261 vacation rentals logged out of 331 available licenses.
“This proposed increase is based upon inflation since the fee was established in 2007 and seems to provide a fair and logical way to adjust the fee without unduly interrupting the current licensing cycle,” Oravec said.
Councilman Mark Gregg called for more oversight of vacation rentals.
“It’s not as simple as the discussion we just had. Whatever we do here tonight should not be punitive especially to those playing by the rules. It’s a difficult balance and it has to be fair,” he said. “It’s a rabbit hole and I don’t know if we are going to get anywhere tonight. This problem isn’t going away.”
Councilman David Webb said he agreed with Gregg philosophically and that the council should refrain from action.
Mayor Buddy Pinder said staff will continue working to improve the vacation rental inventory but that the council needed to move forward.