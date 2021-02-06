The Islamorada Village Council moved one step closer to finding a new manager and is considering a no-bid social media contract with a firm several councilmen used during their campaigns.
The council approved a contract with Colin Baenziger Associates to conduct a village manager search, and debated the Florida Department of Transportation’s pedestrian bridge at Founders Park and who was at fault for its forward movement despite a 2016 FDOT feasibility study that said its construction was not warranted.
Council also heard on Feb. 2 Islamorada Acting Village Manager Maria Bassett’s update on agreements related to improvements at The Fills, where there is a haphazard boat ramp, and narrow strips of land along ocean on both sides that draws crowds on weekends despite no bathrooms and little parking availability. The village currently seeks proposals for a consultant to assist in developing a master plan or management plan for The Fills to comply with its lease agreements with FDOT and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. At the Feb. 25 council meeting, staff intends to recommend a consultant to develop the plan.
In 2019, the village entered into short-term lease agreements with FDEP and FDOT covering specific areas of The Fills resulting from multi-agency meetings and intensive efforts to address the overuse of the roadside area, said Bassett. By April 16, 2020, the village council adopted a resolution to approve and implement a five-year lease agreement with FDEP, and in June 2020, the council approved and implemented a five-year lease agreement with FDOT.
Regarding the pedestrian bridge, councilman Henry Rosenthal read a statement aiming to show the paper trail that led to forward progress on the pedestrian bridge and to help correct misunderstandings, he said. Councilman David Webb wanted to ensure what Rosenthal was presenting was based on documentation, and said it was improper to make innuendos.
The information was from emailed correspondence, Rosenthal said.
Webb asked if the idea was to censure a former councilman. Rosenthal demurred but wanted to “dispel the myth” that residents had an opportunity to comment on the bridge project when “the deal to build the bridge already had been sealed.”
Mayor Buddy Pinder said Gov. Ron DeSantis has not responded to the January letter sent from council asking why the pedestrian bridge moved forward despite no council approval. The council agreed to send another letter to the governor seeking a response. Webb said that response from Tallahassee would be the only “actionable information” to seek.
Minutes from the council’s Sept. 27, 2018, meeting, however, show former councilman Jim Mooney, who is now the Florida Keys’ state representative, made a motion to move forward with the bridge, which was seconded by former councilman Mike Forster, who is now a Monroe County commissioner. The motion passed 4-1, with then councilwoman Deb Gillis dissenting.
Councilman Mark Gregg suggested “since this is politics and government-related,” Islamorada’s longtime lobbyists may have insight on how the project received approval.
Regarding The Fills between Mile Marker 77 and Mile Marker 79, the lease agreements sought to allow the village to undertake management activities at The Fills including staffing on weekends and holidays, managing parking areas, increasing litter and trash removal and placement of portable toilets because villagers felt FDOT was not addressing problems there. The lease agreements required the village provide master or management plans to convey on-going desired management activities and any related improvements meant to facilitate management of The Fills. FDOT and FDEP, in turn, will need to approve the plans before the village is able to begin any improvement projects.
At the July 30, 2020 meeting, the previous council approved elements of a master plan suggested by staff and approved a cable barrier for designating entryways and parking at The Fills pending approval by FDEP and FDOT.
Under discussion, Mayor Pinder shared information about services to be provided by Attention Media at a rate of $5,000 a month, Attention Media LLC, managed by Islamorada resident Carlos E Garcia, seeks to develop and implement a social media-focused community outreach content pilot program that focuses on improving transparency and expanding the online communication efforts from Islamorada council members to the community. Content would be in the form of pictures, videos and sound.
Several councilmen, including Webb, Rosenthal and Pinder, used Garcia’s services during their council election campaigns, they said. Because the contract amount is more than $25,000, the cap for village staff approval, council must approve the contract.
Gregg put the brakes on a vote asking whether there should be a bid process to allow other applicants to bring forth social media proposals, since this was a first-time discussion.
Resident Van Cadenhead and Rosenthal also suggested a shorter length to the contract since it was a pilot project. Cadenhead suggested three months and Rosenthal six months.