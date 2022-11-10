Lynn Landry, Robyn Still, Jeff Smith and Kenny Matlock were elected to Marathon’s city council Nov. 8, from among the nine residents who ran for office, and those who got the nod were excited to get to work.

Landry, who has lived in the Keys for 30 years, garnered the most votes — 1,671, and said the experience was exciting. “I’m glad the campaigning part is over and I’m ready to get into the service aspect.” He said he thinks voters delivered a vote for stability. “Electing [incumbent] Still along with new voices brings a different look to council. It’s a result that’s good for the city. Three of us had similar platforms, but one had different views. Diversity and debate is good, and I look forward to building consensus.”