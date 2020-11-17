A new era starts in Islamorada on Thursday, Nov. 19, as Judge Sharon Hamilton swears in five new council members — Pete Bacheler, Mark Gregg, Buddy Pinder, Henry Rosenthal and David Webb — who were elected by village residents Nov. 3.
The men will determine the new mayor and vice mayor. While largely honorary titles, the positions can carry more clout in the public eye.
Then, the council will consider dedicating the Emergency Operations Center at Fire Station No. 20 to former vice mayor Ken Davis, who passed unexpectedly while running for re-election, as initially proposed by former mayor Mike Forster.
Next, there is acknowledgement of service by the previous council and committee members and then five resolutions are up for approval.
Councilmember-elect Gregg said village staff purposely wanted to keep the agenda light, comparing it to using “training wheels” in order for new members to become comfortable with the proceedings. Gregg served on the first village council and helped write many of the land-use regulations and ordinances still in effect 20 years later. He said he is excited and looks forward to “settling in and getting in rhythm.”
Webb said he was prepared for the election outcome either way but was pleased with the results. “The election ended Nov. 3 and the governing began Nov. 4; we have to govern as a council united.” Webb also said while staff looks to the mayor and vice mayor administratively, the village charter defines the titles as ceremonial.
Village staff urged the council members to talk about their priorities during Thursday’s council discussion time, which then could be addressed at the December meeting. This allows time for backup information to be assembled.
Gregg said he already is feeling like the council role is a full-time job. “It’s a lot more involved than expected. I’m getting a couple of calls a day. The village is an adult now,” he said, compared to the issues during his previous days on council when the village was in its infancy stages.
He already learned that council will have to take time to address wastewater. “Our wastewater system needs some upgrades, and chemicals. We cannot [allow] it to fail.” He said wastewater treatment progressed from contract workers to in-house during former manager Seth Lawless’s tenure.
Among the resolutions, the council is asked to support a work authorization amendment with Arbor Tree and Land, Inc. to provide necessary sediment removal services for five impacted canals on Lower Matecumbe Key. Dredging work is anticipated to begin in January 2021, according to Peter Frezza, environmental resources manager. Previously, other Lower Matecumbe canals were improved with grant monies and coordination with the county.
A resolution for an amendment to an agreement dated March 2019 with J.A. LaRocco Enterprises, Inc., for post-Hurricane Irma asphalt repair services included repairing damage to and associated debris management on village roads, streets, bike lanes and portions of the Overseas Heritage Trail. The agreement began with a not-to-exceed amount of $150,000 based on preliminary cost estimates; then, on Sept. 19, 2019, the council increased the not-to-exceed amount to $350,000, followed by another increase Oct. 10, 2019 for a not-to-exceed of $574,000, “which were the final approved costs,” said the agenda packet.
Acting Manager Maria Bassett wrote of the hope for federal reimbursement for the asphalt repairs expenses, but noted they are slow in progressing. “The village has received $40,121 in federal and state funds for the smaller project, and Federal Department of Emergency Management continues to review the larger streets and roads project prior to release of funds. The village paid more for the Irma asphalt repair services ($574,000) than the amount estimated and obligated by FEMA inspectors. Staff will continue to work with FEMA and FDEM to try to amend the obligated amount, if possible.”
Bassett also will present a 2019-2020 budget amendment and said she is prepared to explain discrepancies between budgeted and actual expenses. She also seeks to have a discussion with the new council on temporary use permits and Founders Park events.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed in-person or online at http://www.islamorada.fl.us.