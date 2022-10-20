The Islamorada Village Council recently voted 5-0 to approve plans to move forward with expanding the vessel exclusion zone located off Lower Matecumbe Key’s Port Antigua and White Marlin beaches after the measure was previously unanimously approved during its first reading in Sept. 1.

Councilman David Webb said the contiguous swim zone had already been previously approved by the state.

