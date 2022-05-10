Garnering a vote from all five village councilmen, Thomas “Ted” Yates has been selected as Islamorada’s new village manager.
Yates, 53, who has a law degree and a master’s in business administration, will step down as elected mayor of Twinsburg, Ohio, to be Islamorada’s top administrator of the village as soon as July.
Yates beat out former Islamorada mayor and councilman Ted Blackburn, Benton County Oregon County Administrator Joe Kerby and retired U.S. Army Col. Lee Staab, a former manager of Grand County, Colorado. The council selected Staab as a backup in the event Yates is unable to join the village due to an employment contract dispute or unforeseen event.
Yates was first elected as Twinsburg’s fourth chief executive in 2015 and is in his second term, according to Cleveland’s WKYC Channel 3 News, which characterized his tenure as one of continued economic growth with some clashes with the town’s legislative body over certain spending issues.
Islamorada’s councilmen each posed questions during a special call meeting last Friday to the four finalists framed mostly by the high turnover rate among top village officials, the high cost of living in the Keys and ongoing issues facing the village.
Yates first thanked the council for the opportunity.
“The hospitality has been over the top. I have two grown kids and one going into the last year of college. I spent hours upon time researching council, staff, and you have a fantastic staff,” he said during his interview.
“A year ago, you said a strong leader, a strong communicator, understands planning and zoning, intergovernmental relations. You wanted someone who would be here 10 years or longer. This is a big move. I’m a successful mayor from Twinsburg, Ohio. If we make this decision, you got me for 12 to 15 more years. I’m 53 years old. I would love to dig in here. Collectively, you want the best for your community. I’d love to be a part of this community’s next chapter.”
He said his living situation would be need to be considered in the employment contract. His wife, Sharon, will be accompanying him.
“I appreciate the support and I’m excited about joining the team here,” Yates said after being selected. He will the 11th manager since the village incorporated in 1997. The village has also had four interim managers. The average manager term has lasted less than two years.
Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal was selected to negotiate the contract terms.
Councilman David Webb said the monthly housing stipend should be higher than the previously negotiated contract with Greg Oravec, who resigned about seven months into the job.
“It’s got to be more than $2,000 as a housing stipend, and it’s got to be toward the higher end in the pay scale,” Webb said.
The council has advertised the manager salary range from $150,000-$200,000 with a package of benefits.
Oravec was earning a $169,500 annual base salary, along with a $2,000-a-month housing stipend and other benefits. He also received a $13,500 relocation allowance.