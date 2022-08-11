The Islamorada Village Council has agreed to ask voters for a pay raise during the November general election.
The decision came during the council’s meeting Thursday, Aug. 4, the first with former Twinsburg, Ohio mayor and new Village Manager Ted Yates assuming staff’s top seat before the council.
Councilman Mark Gregg originally brought forth the idea to raise the compensation of Village Council members in March. Under a current ordinance, council members earn $1,000 per month. During the first reading of the proposed ordinance at their June meeting, the council voted 4-1 in support of asking voters to approve an increase, with Councilman David Webb being the lone defector. An identical vote took place at last week’s meeting, with Webb again being the only defector.
Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal was last to vote on the issue, saying, “I view this as the people’s report card. They pass it, or they deny it. That’s their feelings. I’ll say yes.”
If voters approve the measure, council members would then earn $2,000 monthly, which would double their pay to $24,000 annually.
The council unanimously approved the first reading of a newly-amended ordinance that requires “written fair notice of termination of monthly residential tenancy without specific duration and written notification requirements related to rental payment increases for all residential tenancies” of at least 30 days.
During the public comment period, some residents signaled that finding an alternate place to live within 30 days will still not be feasible for the local renters, with many being priced out and having no other option but to move to the mainland. However, it already took efforts from Gregg to piece together the restructured ordinance. Gregg was instrumental in negotiating with Islamorada renters and landlords to make a compromise between the previous 15 days of notice and a proposed 60-day timeframe.
Councilman Buddy Pinder underscored the challenge of retaining a local workforce as south Miami-Dade County continues to grow and offer employment opportunities.
“What happens when Amazon builds the distribution center? People aren’t going to want to ride a bus. People aren’t going to want to come down here,” Pinder said, referencing the 34-acre property that Homestead-Miami Speedway owners sold to Amazon in 2021, with the company seeking to soon complete construction of the warehouse with an estimated price tag of $43.4 million.
The often discussed and debated topic of how to best control crowds at the Fills, a popular roadside gathering spot in Islamorada, once again drew council attention. The strip of land between Upper and Lower Matecumbe keys is owned by the state but managed by the village.
“There is a circle going around the Fills,” Yates said. “For me, I want to draw the line and say, ‘Here’s where we’re going to move forward’. There’s not going to be everyone who agrees with it. There’s going to be people that support it. However, we need to get a process going that’s going to (decide) that.”
“If it’s OK with the council, I would like to go ... with the existing plan and sit down with FDOT, and say, ‘Here’s what’s been proposed,’ so we can get an understanding with FDOT on what we can and can’t do there. Then, we can come back to the council and set up a work session. Let’s pick a path and move forward.”
Both Yates and Mayor Pete Bacheler signaled they would like to move forward with plans. While not all agreed, the council signaled that they would like to move forward with discussions, with Yates and A.J. Engelmeyer, director of public works, leading the way.