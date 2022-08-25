As the dust settled with all 10 Key West precincts reporting, incumbent Mayor Teri Johnston was re-elected to the Southernmost City’s top job Tuesday, besting opponent and former City Commissioner Margaret Romero, 56% to 44%, or 3,421 votes to 2,665 votes.
Romero outraised and outspent by Johnston by a margin of almost 2-to-1, during the campaign and that was closely reflected in the final tally.
Johnston carried eight out of 10 precincts by 50% or more, with Romero winning both the Elks Lodge and Public Works precincts.
In the hotly contested mayoral race, Johnston said she was looking forward to getting back to work for all residents of Key West.
“As I have said from the start, I am a mayor for all people,” said Johnston. “During this campaign we heard issues that we haven’t really heard about over the last few years and it really gives us a focus in the next several years and the issues that we need to work towards solving.”
Romero — an outspoken critic of Johnston — had several takeaways from what at times was a contentious race.
“It was a very interesting campaign. I had fantastic support from a lot of local teams, small businesses and the service industry,” said Romero. “I got to know a lot of people that I didn’t know before this, and I will continue to work very hard for our community.”
When asked if she would run again, Romero responded: “Is the pope Catholic?”
Johnston and Romero last faced each other in the 2018 election, with Johnston capturing roughly 67% of the vote compared to Romero’s 33%.
This the third time that Johnston, who also served as a city commissioner, has been elected as mayor. Romero ran several times unsuccessfully against former Mayor Craig Cates, but did eventually win the District 5 seat several years later.