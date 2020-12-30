A federal judge has ruled the city of Key West can invoke a nightly curfew starting Thursday and ending on Sunday.
Last week, Key West resident Andrew Day filed for a restraining order and other injunctive relief in federal court against the city of Key West, Mayor Teri Johnston and City Manager Greg Veliz. As mayor, Johnston instituted a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew from Thursday, Dec. 31, to Sunday, Jan. 3, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The curfew directs all non-essential businesses to close and prohibits people from gathering on any street or sidewalk, with exceptions for first responders, healthcare personnel, utility workers, and the like.
Day’s attorney, William Athas, called the curfew unconstitutional and violated Day’s and others’ right to peacefully assemble.
Federal Judge James Lawrence King held an emergency hearing on Day’s legal challenge on Tuesday.
Day’s attorney, William Athas, called the curfew “draconian,” “not founded in science” and “not even close to a narrowly tailored set of restrictions” to protect public health but ensure that all people can gather and work.
Athas said the curfew flies in the face of a recommendation by a city committee — comprised of local doctors, Department of Health representatives and business owners — that recommended the city implement a 1 a.m. curfew.
Day wants the ability to either work, despite being currently unemployed, or party and “welcome in the new year” with friends and family, but the curfew “effectively detains him (Day) in his home for three days,” Athas said.
“The curfew does little or nothing to slow or stop the spread of this virus,” Athas said.
The city’s attorney Michael Burke argued that Day will not be detained and can walk a dog, get gas, fly out of the airport, go grocery shopping and leave go to stores that provide essential services even after the 10 p.m. curfew. The curfew is only temporary, Burke said.
The city amended the curfew on Monday to allow residents to leave their homes and visitors to leave their hotel rooms and vacation rentals for such essential services.
“This is not the draconian matter Mr. Athas said it is, but a reasonable response to a public health emergency,” Burke told the judge.
Burke contended the curfew does not impact freedom of speech, but pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how people communicate with each other. For example, Tuesday’s hearing was held virtually because the federal courthouses are limiting in-person hearings because of COVID-19, Burke said.