Key Colony Beach, a tiny city of between 700-800 full-time residents, called a gem by some for its goals to become a “smart city” and for completing many projects through an aggressive grant funding emphasis, apparently doesn’t have the full support of everyone.
Rebuilding City Hall is atop Mayor Patti Trefry and City Administrator Dave Turner’s agenda. Key Colony Beach’s City Hall has been shuttered for almost six years since Hurricane Irma, but while it looks surprisingly sturdy from the outside, Turner said the building is below flood level and needs to be demolished.
Meanwhile, the Key Colony Beach staff of 18, with its own police force, Public Works, Building Department and administrative personnel, operates out of three leased trailers a mere 100 yards from the former city hall while the city awaits bids and funding.
Turner said by phone he is expecting rebuild and demolition bids to arrive by June 5, and projects the cost to be from $7 million to $8 million. However, he believes a small resident contingent of about 25 is speculating it will cost much more. “We used the new Marathon Library construction as a comp for the projection and believe our estimates are in line”, he said.
Opposition to the complete rebuild has been spearheaded by KCB residents Laurie and Fred Swanson, and another resident who requested anonymity. They said they have compiled a list of 200 residents who are unhappy with the city’s direction, maintaining residents are still coming forward in opposition, with 60% of those as registered voters. Turner disputes that number, saying he’s received inquiries from some residents who’ve asked to be removed from solicitation emails distributed by the group.
RESIDENTS’ CONCERNS
The Swansons maintain that after almost six years, there’s still no concrete plan to build a community center and that City Hall is structurally sound. They contend this is another example of “city overreach.” Conversely, Turner supplied a letter from an architectural firm stating “the structure was not designed to comply with the current wind loads, and strengthening the building to meet the loads will be an unknown cost.”
Residents worry about the expense, but Turner explained how it will be covered. He’s secured a $2.3 million hardening grant, which will lessen the city’s total expense. “We’ll need to borrow $2 million, so along with the $2.3 (million) hardening grant and another $2 million in city funds earmarked for this project, plus some funding we expect from Tallahassee, we should have what we need.”
The new City Hall is intended to include a badly needed post office. The new building “is not fancy,” said Turner, describing it as a “basic government building with a meeting hall,” but added having the post office addresses resident demands for avoiding trips to the next nearest post office, which is in Marathon.
Turner said the city proposal includes no tax increase on residents, and the city council has the final say on whatever bid is approved. But residents are resisting because they say their voices aren’t being heard and recently submitted documentation from building experts indicates a rebuild is not necessary.
Local contractor Ed Sims sent a letter to the city in April, which references conversations he had personally with council staff and the city manager in late 2017 and early 2018 when he was asked about the condition of City Hall and whether it could be repaired.
He told the then sitting commissioners that the building could be repaired for $300,000 and could be occupied within a three-month time frame, and would include repairing electrical, plumbing, drywall and stabilizing the floor. He maintains that structurally the building is sound.
Additionally, former Key Colony Beach Building Official Ed Borysiewicz, who served in that capacity for 35 years, said in a detailed letter submitted prior to the last KCB council meeting that “following 5 1/2 years of numerous city studies, it is my personal professional opinion that the City Hall complex is not substantially damaged and can be repaired, and flood-proofed. I also believe the taxpayers and/or residents should decide if the City Hall complex should be repaired or replaced.”
CLAIMS UNFOUNDED
While the opposition terms the Key Colony Beach project “an opulent KCB-Mahal,” Turner believes their claims are unfounded and residents are “fighting amongst themselves.” Turner repeatedly downplayed opposition, but did add, “If we did repair the current City Hall and add the post office, we’d likely spend the same amount of money. So, why not give the residents a new structure that provides everything they’ve asked for?”
Swanson said the city is “steamrolling the 700-plus residents” and that “our old City Hall is sound and can be brought to pre-Irma condition using a fraction of the money and time required to demolish and build a largely wasteful new building that will not reflect the character of KCB.”
There are some residents who support the city’s plan and have sent letters to Turner, calling the opposition the “kick the can crew.” One letter stated “there is a tendency to “kick the can down the road” when it comes time to make decisions and that this philosophy becomes even more prevalent when there are substantial amounts of money involved. Those arguments and statements are remarkably inaccurate and short-sighted, Turner said, adding the idea to put City Hall back “as it was” fails to follow sound fiduciary policy.
Each side is clearly resolute in what’s best for Key Colony Beach and a final determination will be made in June when the council reviews submitted bids. “I understand everyone’s position,” said Turner. “I’m trying to safeguard the city and be prepared for the future”.