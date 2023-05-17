Attention for the past few weeks here has centered around residents feuding with the city over plans to rebuild its City Hall. But a new, unexpected development has arisen that may intensify the existing rancor.
The KCB Police Department has initiated an inquiry through the Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association (PBA) to proceed with unionizing its staff of five. The KCB police force is the only non-unionized force in Monroe County and one of the few in South Florida, said Andrew Axelrad, an attorney for the PBA, who is representing them.
Axelrad wouldn’t reveal who on the force initiated the inquiry, but said he first received contact on May 2, indicating an interest in organizing. In response, Axelrad sent “interest cards” to the officers, which formally documents the unionization process. The cards were then sent to the Public Employees Relations Commission (PERC), which is a state body created to assist in resolving disputes between public employers and their employees. PERC is a division of the National Labor Relations Board.
Axelrad alleges that after the interest cards were filed and within two hours of emailing City Administrator Dave Turner to introduce himself and the proceedings, several “retaliatory” steps were communicated to the police force and Chief Kris DiGiovanni by Turner. As chief, DiGiovanni is not part of the unionization efforts.
Axelrad said the new directives include questioning officers leaving city boundaries, a new form requiring notations of each time a KCB officer leaves the city, justification of having take-home vehicles, maintaining the cleanliness of vehicles for spot checks and requiring a preset minimum number of street patrols.
Subsequently, on May 8, after no communication back from Turner, Axelrad sent a second email outlining several “issues of concern,” notably that “within two hours of sending my email, you sent an email to Chief DiGiovanni implementing new requirements that affect the terms and conditions of employment of those personnel the PBA seeks to represent.”
Turner said by phone Friday that he emailed DiGiovanni “direction on things he needed to do, like documenting the make, model and mileage of all police vehicles since we are preparing for budget.” He said he needed to know the vehicles’ condition to determine if they need to be replaced. He also disputed the request for a form when police aren’t in the city, but stressed, “I need to make sure there is emergency coverage” in KCB. He flatly disputed the accusations of retaliation.
Axelrad explained his desire “to nip this retaliation in the bud.” As of last Friday, it appeared KCB City Attorney Dirk Smits and Axelrad are on that path. Smits said by phone that he did not have permission from Mayor Patti Trefry to discuss the situation on the record but did share the “situation is better” after he and Axelrad spoke that day and had a “productive call.” Axelrad confirmed that as well and said he’s been assured “all directives (from Turner) will be rescinded” and the city will cooperate with the police unionizing efforts.
Axelrad added he wants “to give Turner the benefit of the doubt” and doesn’t believe the city would subject itself to an unfair labor practice lawsuit.
Public employees’ right to unionize is written into the Florida Constitution in its First Article, Section 6, which outlines the “Right to Work.” Florida Statutes also state public employers are prohibited from discouraging membership in any employee organization or interfering with the formation of any employee organization.
“I could care less if they unionize,” Turner told the Florida Keys Free Press, the Keys Citizen’s weekly publication. “Our residents need protection, and they need to be around. And this is not a new resident concern.”
Since KCB only has one officer on duty at a time, Turner feels his request to know if the officer is in town is justified.
Turner’s two emails to DiGiovanni on May 3-4 requested why patrol vehicles are take-home vehicles, what benefits do the city taxpayers receive from such practice, and what the mileage on each vehicle is for the drive to and from each officer’s residence. The May 3 email had requirements that “all patrols cover every street three times per shift, look for signs of unlicensed contractors, that Sunset Park be walked a minimum of three times each during the street patrols and reports of all patrols shall be documented.”
Among the new directives were time stamps for each street patrol along with the street name, details on when Sunset Park was walked and shift mileage, not including reporting to or from work.
Axelrad insisted “an amicable collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between KCB and the PBA on behalf of their law enforcement officers” is his goal. He also represents the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Key West Police Department, and insists neither he nor the PBA solicited the unionization request.
“We are not looking to bankrupt the city but are looking to give stability to the KCB officers and protect them from retribution,” he said. “We have performed a huge amount of good representation among the 25 or more police bargaining offices we represent.”
Smits added that as liaison for the city, he is charged with getting input from the mayor and the four commissioners in a public meeting before the city makes any moves. That should take place at the next KCB City Commission meeting, which begins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Key Colony Inn.