A discount may be coming from the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District to ratepayers older than 60 who qualify as low-income or 100% disabled veterans.
Commissioner Sue Heim sponsored the discussion to follow suit with Islamorada and the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.
The wastewater district currently awards a 50% discount to the $28.56 base rate fee, so the discount is $14.28.
“I wanted to see if there is any will of the board to go from 50% decrease to 100%,” she said. “I have no numbers, I have no research. I just wanted to bring it to your attention. I was glad to see Islamorada go to 100%.”
It’s very narrow who qualifies, she said.
“I can get behind that 100%,” said Chairman Nick Rodriguez. “I’d like to see the numbers first.”
General Manager Peter Rosasco said grant funding is available to offer relief.
“We’ve been working with the aqueduct and the county to see if we can collectively implement something to take advantage of the grant funds to offer these discounts,” he said.
Commissioner Tim Maloney wanted to know how the aqueduct had deduced the qualifiers.
Ratepayers who may qualify for the discount would have to apply annually.
“My question is, how many people already qualify for the discount?” Commissioner Andy Tobin said. “The requirement that I would like to see is that we don’t do any separate investigation apart from the aqueduct. In other words, if they qualify through the aqueduct, they qualify through us. My concern is that we aren’t going to start a Twitter war because we are subsidizing people. I can support it.”
Rosasco said staff would provide an update at the next meeting.
“It sounds like in spirit, everyone is willing,” Rodriguez said.
In other news, staff updated the board on the status of capital improvement projects. A new fire safety system, camera system and solar phases 2 and 3 are progressing.
The solar array system on the administration building at Mile Marker 103 will be added after the roof is repaired.