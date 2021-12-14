As the Marathon City Council convenes on Tuesday, Dec. 14, several important votes will occur despite a relatively light agenda just before the holiday break.
One of the resolutions before the council is Resolution 2021-116, which would approve or deny a request by Tranquility Bay Adult Daycare for a conditional use permit at the proposed project site at 11524 Overseas Highway. The project would utilize vacated space in the existing Marathon Plaza building and other than interior renovation and remodeling, although no required changes to the exterior structure of the building have been requested. The total property size is 25,000 square feet.
The council ultimately decided to finalize the building ordinance language at the November session and now plans to formalize. This would amend the language in section 6-95 (the “Unsafe Structures and Equipment”) portion of the city’s code, which would clarify the certification and recertification process for existing and multistory structures.
This topic has been on the city’s agenda for many months and looks to be moving forward despite previous discussions regarding what constitutes a single-family residence, how vacation rental homes would fit within the ordinance and whether a vacation rental is considered a commercial business. The subject of adequate staffing to enforce the ordinance has also been discussed.
If it passes, the resolution will stipulate existing buildings be maintained in a safe condition, and all devices or safeguards that are required by the Florida Building Code be maintained in good working order, to include electrical wiring, apparatus and equipment, and installations for light heat or power and low voltage systems.
Recertification of buildings is intended to require a specific inspection, as well as furnishing the city’s Building Department official with a written report of such inspection. This will hopefully confirm the general structural condition of a given building is sound. Finally, all multistory buildings, except single-family residences, will be recertified if 17 years old or longer and subsequent inspections again at 10-year intervals.
Councilman Dan Zieg introduced the subject of extending council member term limits from three years to four at the November session, and the council plans to vote on Ordinance 2022-30. He stated city expenses for last month’s election were $35,000 and that staff time and resources necessary for preparing and holding the election, responding to questions, and enforcing codes would be the impetus for this change. City Attorney Steve Williams said that changing the city charter would require a referendum so the voters could decide.
If approved, this change could take effect January 2022. Each council member, then, would remain in office until a successor is elected and assumes the duties of the position, and no council member shall serve more than two consecutive terms of office.
The Seven-Mile Marina property became available for purchase immediately before the November regular City Council meeting, and at that meeting, the council approved City Manager George Garrett signing a contract with the owner, which was completed the day following that meeting. Resolution 2021-118, would ratify authorization to purchase the property from Grand Keys LLC at an asking price of $3,150,000.
The owners of the Seven-Mile Marina had come to both the city and the Pigeon Key Foundation asking whether there was an interest in the purchase and the city appears to be quickly moving forward to a price of $3 million to be paid with a $1 million initial installment and the remaining to be paid out over three years at 3% simple interest.
New Councilman Trevor Wofsey shared in a conversation last week that he was concerned about the additional expense of renovations the city might have to incur to make the property and structures on the site ready. City staff has reviewed and acknowledged the existing seven perpendicular and parallel wooden docking structures are in disrepair, particularly those closest to the Salty’s building that was destroyed in the 2014 fire. The seawall apparently is moderately acceptable, and the main building is sound and secure from weather. It is anticipated that the Seven-Mile Marina will be made a part of the City Marina and operated under that city department.
In this transaction, Monroe County would agree to loan the city $1.5 million, to be paid in three equal installments of $500,000 once per year for three years after the effective date of the sale. The city would also agree to reimburse the county the remaining amount over the course of 10 years following the final disbursement. The city shall pay to the county, according to the fee schedule attached s Exhibit “A,” an amount of $150,000 each year until the full amount of $1.5 million dollars has been repaid. This shall be a zero-interest loan.
Other items on the agenda include Resolution 2021-120, which would approve an increase in the number of FWC officers, Resolution 2021-121, which would approve a change order to the contract between the city and Pedro Falcon Electrical Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $282,368 for the marina office modifications, and Resolution 2021-122, which urges the Florida Legislature to appropriate funds to assist the Domestic Abuse Shelter with rebuilding its Key Colony Beach facility, which was damaged during Hurricane Irma.