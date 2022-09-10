The City of Key West will head back to the table on the short-term rental issue after a workshop on the topic Thursday, Sept. 8.
Stakeholders ranging from workers to Realtors to property managers and snowbirds came together to address the ordinance proposed by Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman.
The right to rent residential properties for 30 days or more to six months is at issue.
Like Jackson Hole, Wyoming, San Francisco and other popular destination cities, Key West has been feeling the squeeze in affordable and workforce housing with an increase in Airbnb and other online vacation rental firms springing up around the Southernmost City.
Kaufman, an attorney who represents District II as commissioner, related his challenges with workforce housing.
“In my practice, I had an issue with an employee who lost their housing,” said Kaufman. “I appreciate the local Realtor’s point of view, but can our local housing inventory withstand this (onslaught.)?”
In summary, the proposed ordinance would create a new class of permits to address rentals longer than 30 days and up to six months. Because the ordinance was first publicly discussed on May 3 of this year, only those renters who legally had business tax receipts on that date would be eligible to apply for the new class of permit, according to Key West City Attorney Ron Ramsingh.
That date has been a point of contention for local Realtors, property managers and homeowners alike.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston anticipated the arbitrary cutoff date would be a problem.
“When we first discussed this, we knew that the May 3 date would be a problem,” said Johnston. “We made it clear at that time that the date would be determined by the City Commission.”
Since the ordinance was announced, the city’s licensing division has received more than 500 applications for the business tax receipts that would be required under the ordinance.
Local real estate attorney Greg Oropeza said the arbitrary date caused a panic within the rental community.
“We have people that have lived here forever that are now retiring, and they want to travel, see their grandkids and be out of town maybe two or three months a year,” said Oropeza. “They would like to retain the right to rent their properties during that time to help pay for utilities, taxes and insurance. We are talking about taking this immediately, and people panicked to get their BTR applications in.”
Local Realtor and property manager Jaime Caballero explained that the local vacation rental industry wasn’t the problem, and that the sector advocated for property owners’ rights.
She also floated the idea — supported throughout the local vacation rental community — of assessing special fees during the rental process that could raise funds for initiatives like down-payment assistance for first-time homeowners or to build affordable/workforce housing.
“The bad actors aren’t the people that are following the rules,” said Caballero. “It’s the people that aren’t that are the problem.”
The consensus was that market corrections post-COVID would address the explosion of vacation rentals, and that more workforce housing coming online would ease long-term housing issues.
But some in the community, like Kate Baldwin, feel that the military needs to do its part.
“Base housing is a shambles,” said Baldwin. “The military needs to step up and do its part.”
The belief is that housing on base such as Sigsbee will keep personnel from cutting into the local residential inventory.
The entire room agreed that more information and better data were needed before anything was set.
“Anybody ever see an ordinance overturned?” asked Caballero.
Johnston agreed.
“Nobody wants to craft a bad ordinance,” she said. “We need to ensure we get this right, and today was a very good first step.”
Johnston said the commission will take more input and revisit the matter in the future.