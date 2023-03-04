Key West considers regulating e-bikes

An electric bicyclist passes the entrance to Parrot Key Resort recently. The first of several workshops on e-bikes, scooters and pedestrians took place at City Hall earlier this week.

 ROB O’NEAL/

Keys Citizen

The City of Key West took one of its first steps toward making Island City streets safer for pedestrians.

The first of several workshops on e-bikes, scooters and pedestrians took place at City Hall earlier this week with more than 30 community members.