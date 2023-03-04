The City of Key West took one of its first steps toward making Island City streets safer for pedestrians.
The first of several workshops on e-bikes, scooters and pedestrians took place at City Hall earlier this week with more than 30 community members.
Commissioners Sam Kaufman and Jimmy Weekley have been two of the most outspoken proponents of taking a look at how e-bikes, electric scooters and pedestrians can get along.
Kaufman believes many positive concepts came out of the meeting, including safer crosswalks.
“Greater safety is the goal to have for everyone on our sidewalks and roads,” said Kaufman. “E-bikes and scooters are new, and we need the time and effort and believe we are moving in the right direction regarding dedicated bike lanes.”
Kaufman said he was pleased with input from the Florida Department of Transportation.
“It is exciting that FDOT agreed to have a site visit to view the many dangerous crossings on North Roosevelt Boulevard,” he said. “They want to improve the line of sight for vehicles in locations where many bike and pedestrian accidents and near misses have occurred.”
Kaufman also applauded FDOTs commitment to revisiting North and South Roosevelt projects to make them safer for drivers and pedestrians.
Mayor Teri Johnston echoed Kaufman’s comments.
“I think our e-bike workshop identified some good ideas to help us exist harmoniously, and also identified the frustration levels of our pedestrians and bicyclists.”
Johnston said more community input and outreach from the city is crucial in sorting things out.
“We need extensive education and increased enforcement levels, and some consideration for those getting to and from work via a multitude of forms of transportation.”
Kaufman said the city would hold more workshops in the future to help address the numerous issues, but Thursday’s meeting was a good start.
“I am confident our Engineering Department will make improvements that benefit all.”