The City of Key West approved its budget for fiscal year 2022-23 budget at a special — albeit brief — meeting of the Key West City Commission on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The final proposed budget, which followed two workshops, weighed in at $208,225,857.
Mayor Teri Johnston said the budget addressed major issues that lie ahead for the island city.
“We passed a budget focused on public safety,” said Johnston. “As well as housing, sea level rise mitigation and responsible infrastructure repairs and improvements.”
To fund the new budget, city commissioners approved a universal millage rate of 2.0822 mills, which is 10% above rollback from last year’s millage rate of 1.829.
What does that mean? For the owner of a home valued at $800,000 within the city boundaries of Key West, excluding exemptions, the approximate ad valorem tax would be $1,670.56. That is an increase of $207.36 from last year. That does not include other municipal taxes.
The adopted budget addresses many strategic priorities identified by the community, according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean, including road and sidewalk improvements, traffic and pedestrian improvements, efficiency and resiliency efforts, and a continued focus on citywide cleanliness and affordable housing initiatives. It also addresses increased personnel and operational costs and continues to provide assistance to youth recreational leagues and local non-profit organizations.
Five of the six commissioners in attendance voted in favor of both actions, with Billy Wardlow the only dissenting vote. Commissioner Sam Kaufman was not present.
The next regular meeting of the city commission is Thursday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m.m at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St.
