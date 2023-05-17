The City of Key West held its second meeting aimed at taking input from stakeholders on its sound control ordinance.
Although open to everyone, Monday’s meeting was intended to receive input from local musicians, venue promoters and bar owners.
More than 50 people showed, mainly from the entertainment sector.
“The main reason for these meetings is to try to come up with some sort of solution, not to put anybody out of business,” said Code Compliance Director Jim Young. “We want to come up with a way to address these complaints.”
Young explained the purpose of the meetings and other ways people can provide feedback.
“We scheduled these three meetings at different times on different dates to get as much input from various groups as possible,” said Young. “People can also attend our City Commission meetings to provide comments.”
Young said the public would have more opportunities to comment if commissioners move to amend the current ordinance.
Representing the Passion Project Dance Studio, Amanda Anderson spoke in favor of the artistic community.
“I am speaking in support of protecting the creative and entertainment business right to play music in a commercially zoned area,” said Anderson.
She said that live music is critical in continuing Key West’s party town history.
“Key West is a place to party and has always been a place to party,” said Anderson. “Since the 1950s and ‘60s when it was a Navy party town, when Spanish Marie was running rum in the 1920s, or the 1940s when Ernest Hemingway was partying at Sloppy Joe’s. Live music and dance are in our DNA. Our tourism depends on it. Limits on sound, especially in commercially zoned areas like Duval Street, will limit creative expression.”
Nate Mcintyre of Mcintyre Construction wanted to modify the ordinance so that he and other contracting firms could start work earlier.
“What I am proposing won’t affect my bottom line, but I am trying to address the issue at the front of the island,” said Mcintyre. “Most of my workers live up the Keys, and some spend 20 to 25 minutes sitting in traffic coming into or leaving the island.”
Mcintyre suggested that the current ordinance, which restricts construction work from starting until 8 a.m., be pushed forward by 30 minutes to 7:30 a.m.
“I am not talking about heavy machinery,” he said. “Just general residential construction. Just the people I use, 61 of them live up the Keys, and that is 61 vehicles on the road.”
The current ordinance also allows construction on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“I’d like to start the conversation something like this: If you allow us to start earlier on weekdays, we won’t work on Sundays,” said Mcintyre. “Nobody wants to hear construction on the weekends.”
Resident Bill Klipp said that during the city’s first workshop a week ago, residents provided much anecdotal information but very little factual information.
“As a result, I asked Code Compliance to provide me with a list of every complaint over the last five years,” said Klipp. “So I did some analysis over the past two and a half years because no one cares about what happened five years ago, and many of those places don’t even exist anymore.”
Klipp said that most complaints were reported in 2020 during the pandemic, most of which were residential vs. residential.
“Over the last five years, there were 194 official complaints,” he said. “In the last two and a half years, there were 92 complaints. Of those, there were only seven actual violations.”
Klipp said 51% (47) were residential complaints resulting in two violations. The most common complaints were for chickens, wind chimes, construction noise and others.
Seventeen percent of the complaints (16) were against hotels and resorts, resulting in one violation. Margaritaville on South Roosevelt received the most complaints, with six.
“When we get to bars and restaurants, there were 17 complaints. Eighty-four percent of the complaints over the last two and a half years were residential complaints. Why are we here?”
Mike Benner, representing the Waterfront Playhouse, said noise critically impacts their productions.
“As an artistic community, we fully support all of the artists here in town, and we all love live music,” said Benner. “The problem we are having is that the noise levels get so loud in our little area — even in a stone building — the noise gets so loud that it interferes with our productions. Our performers have a hard time concentrating, and our audience can’t appreciate what they have in front of them because they are complaining about the noise.”
Benner said all he was looking for was some sort of consideration from other communities to keep it down to a point where other artists could do their thing.
“Thank you, everyone, for taking the time out of your day because it is so important to get input on this,” said Key West Mayor Teri Johnston.
“I just want to dispel some rumors, and I heard a couple of comments on this; we are not here to take away music,” Johnston said. “I truly believe that Key West should be the music capital of the United States, and we are working very hard to do that.”
The third and final sound ordinance workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.